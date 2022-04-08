Sling TV Is Offering Returning Customers An Extended Free Trial And New Customers $10 Off

It’s hard out here for a TV lover who’s trying to save money while still enjoying everything the 2022 TV schedule and new movie releases have to offer. Even if you’ve finally dumped your cable subscription, you’re probably now smack dab in the middle of the wild, wild west of the streaming wars , and constantly trying to decide which services are best for you and your wallet. As such, it’s always a good thing when a deal comes around, so you can try something new, or maybe even revisit a streaming service that you left behind a while ago. You now have that opportunity with Sling TV , which is offering returning and new customers a great deal, but you’ll have to act fast.

Sling TV Has A Great Deal For Returning Customers

Through Sunday, April 10, Sling TV is offering some returning customers who restart their subscription free access to the service until Wednesday, April 20 before charges kick in. This deal is only available to those who’ve either gotten an email directly from Sling about the promotion (which will include a link to use in order to renew your subscription), or those who head over to the Sling (opens in new tab) website and see a helpful message about starting their subscription again.

For the record, I’m a current Sling subscriber, and saw the message on their website without being logged into my account. So, my guess is that pretty much anyone who’s been a Sling user before and also visited the website in the past several months will probably be able to see the message about the promotion.

If you sign up today, you’ll be able to enjoy Sling TV totally free for 12 days, which will give you plenty of time to check out some of the NBA playoffs, a number of other sporting events, and several paid television channels without the costs of cable. And, even better, this applies whether you sign up for either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange plans (both are $35 a month), Sling Orange + Sling Blue (that’ll set you back $50 monthly), and any Extras that you’d like to add.

Sling TV Also Has A Great Deal For New Customers

As noted earlier, brand new Sling customers won’t be left out, either. If you sign up right now, you will be offered a full month of Sling TV for $10 off. This means you’ll be able to fill your time with amazing entertainment options like all those great Rose episodes of The Golden Girls , and Hallmark’s movies with happy endings , weekly Premier League soccer matches, MLB games, a number of beloved movies, and marathons of everything from Friends to Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU.

After a month, new customers who sign up during the promotion will be billed at the everyday price, once per month, until you cancel.

Again, though, you’ll have to act fast to get the most out of the Sling TV promotion, especially if you want to restart your subscription. Head over to the Sling (opens in new tab) website, or check your email to see if you’ve received a link by Sunday, April 10, so that you can enjoy the returning subscriber offer until Wednesday, April 20.