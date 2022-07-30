Starz Is Offering A Free Trial And You Can Use It Now To Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

Starz has been the home of addictive and binge-worthy TV series for a long time, but there’s also a growing library of blockbuster films available to users. Now, the highest-grossing movie of 2021 is finally available for your streaming pleasure , thanks to the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home! If that’s not good enough news, there’s even more: Starz is currently offering a free trial.

And you get a lot with a free trial! Whether you’re in the mood for a rewatch of Tom Holland’s latest Spider-Man movie or just missed it during its theatrical run (which passed the $1 billion mark with days to spare in 2021 ) and are ready to see what all the buzz was about, Starz is the place to be for for S pider-Man: No Way Home (opens in new tab). If you want to keep the Starz subscription going beyond the trial, the price is $8.99 per month. There's plenty more to enjoy.

It’s also the place to be for some popular TV offerings like Outlander, Power, and Heels, to name just a few of the many great shows to stream on Starz . Outlander is must-see TV whenever each season is airing new episodes, and a Droughtlander break between seasons is the perfect time to revisit earlier days of the epic time travel love story. The crime drama series Power ended in 2020, but has already launched several spinoffs . Heels is a wrestling drama that’s not just for wrestling fans, with former Arrow superhero Stephen Amell in the more villainous lead role .

Throw in shows like Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund’s Hightown, Bruce Campbell’s Ash vs Evil Dead, the various period dramas retelling the stories of the royals (including the currently-airing Becoming Elizabeth ), and the rest, and there are plenty of TV options in plenty of genres. There are also many big-name films, ranging from some newer offerings like Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Venom: Let There Be Carnage to some older favorites like Knocked Up and the first three Alien franchise films, among many others.

If anything, there’s far too much to enjoy in the span of just one week, but that one week can give you a taste of what’s available… or enough time to just watch and rewatch Spider-Man: No Way Home, if you’re in the mood for some MCU action that’s not available with a Disney+ subscription rather than any time travel romance or wrestling drama. (Although Outlander and Heels are both returning for at least one more season each .)