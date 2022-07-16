Good News, Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Finally Available On Streaming

Following the releases of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, Marvel Studios wrapped up its 2021 film run with Spider-Man: No Way Home, a co-production with Sony Pictures. The third of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies saw the MCU’s incarnation of Peter Parker meeting characters from the prior Spider-Man film series, and was met with critical acclaim and commercial glory. Now over half a year after No Way Home premiered in theaters, the movie is finally available to stream.

To be clear, it’s not like Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t been available to watch at home for a while now. The movie was first released on digital platforms on March 15, and the physical home release (i.e. Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD) followed on April 22. However, for those of you who subscribe to Starz (opens in new tab), you’re now free to stream No Way Home to your heart’s content on that platform. The movie will stay on Starz for the next 18 months as part of an exclusive deal for Sony Pictures.

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s availability on Starz also marks the end of an era. Starting with Sony’s 2022 film slate, the studio’s new movies will first become available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Netflix also has access to past Sony movies, including The Amazing Spider-Man, with can be watched on the platform now. Furthermore, Sony has established a separate licensing agreement with Disney that will allow Sony movies released between 2022 and 2026 to be made shown on Mouse House platforms like Disney+ and Hulu after the 18-month Netflix exclusivity window ends. Disney will also have access to other “iconic library titles” from Sony, including the Spidey flicks.

So for now, if you’re eager to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home, but don’t want to buy or rent a digital or physical copy, you’ll need to head to Starz, the home of original programming like Outlander, Heels, the Power shows and the upcoming John Wick spinoff The Continental. Just know that by the end of 2023, if you’re looking to enjoy some cinematic Spider-Man action on streaming, Netflix and Disney+/Hulu will be your go-to sources. Disney+ will be especially nice considering that’s where nearly all the MCU movies and series are located.

Those who’d like a refresher on what went down in Spider-Man: No Way Home should read our feature explaining the ending and our breakdown of the end-credits scenes. Suffice it to say that a lot of people were impressed with how this movie turned out, as it was met with a lot of positive reception, including from CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg, who gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in his review. Box office-wise, No Way Home collected over $1.9 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2021 and Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing release, among other financial accomplishments.

Along with Spider-Man: No Way Home now being streamable, an extended cut of the movie called “The More Fun Stuff Version” will be released in theaters on September 2. In addition to a fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie being actively developed, (although the actor technically doesn’t have a new deal signed yet), the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will arrive on June 2, 2023, followed by Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024.