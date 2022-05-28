The Best Memorial Day Streaming Deals Including Free Trials On Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus, And More
By Cody Beck , Mack Rawden published
This is the weekend to finally try those streaming services you've been holding out on.
Memorial Day might not be the first holiday we collectively associate with shopping, but there are always a ton of deals going on, particularly in the streaming space. This year, it feels like every major streaming service has at least one promotion going on, and some of them offer really big savings.
So, if you're in the market to add anther streaming service on the cheap (and who isn't in that market all the time?), then we have some deals for you. We've put together a round-up of some of the best packages the major players are offering, and there are some really good ones among them. Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus and YouTube TV are all offering free trials, and HBO Max, Disney+ and more are offering some deep discounts.
You can check out the options we found below...
Best Streaming Deals Right Now
- Amazon Prime: join free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
- Apple TV+: 7 days free trial or 30 days free with an eligible Apple product (opens in new tab)
- Disney+: get Disney, Hulu and ESPN+ for $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year (opens in new tab)
- ESPN+: get Disney, Hulu and ESPN+ for $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year (opens in new tab)
- HBO Max: Pre-pay for a year and save 16% (opens in new tab)
- Hulu: get your first month free with standalone plans (opens in new tab)
- Netflix: Get Netflix free with a T-Mobile Magenta Family Plan
- Paramount Plus: one month free trial on all plans (opens in new tab)
- Sling TV: first month for $10 (opens in new tab)
- YouTube TV: try for free then $50 off your first month
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.
