Why I'm Not Signing Up For The $2.99 Disney Plus Black Friday Deal, But You Definitely Should

The ultimate Disney Plus Black Friday deal has made its return, allowing you to get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 a month for a whole 12 months. Sadly, I won't be signing up due to eligibility, but that's not to say you shouldn't make the most of the 72% off – arguably one of the best Black Friday streaming deals this year offers.

Disney Plus' Duo Basic bundle would usually set you back $10.99 a month, including both Disney Plus and Hulu's With-Ads plans under one subscription. However, the Black Friday Hulu deals have been revealed for 2024 and you can get the Disney Plus bundle for sub $3. That's a saving of $8 a month, or, even more impressively, $96 across the year.

Available to new and eligible returning customers, you can't have been a subscriber of either Hulu or Disney Plus in the past month. Sadly, I made the most of Disney Plus' $1.99 a month for the first three months deal back in September, which means I've got a little bit longer left on my plan and no chance of bagging this huge saving for the next 12 months. So please, for all that is good in the world, make the most of this saving in my stead.

Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 12 Months

Save 72% - The Disney Plus bundle remains one of the most exciting streaming deals you can get year round, bringing together two incredible streaming services for a cheaper rate than you would subscribing separately. Now you can save 72% every month for the next year on the already great value package, with one of the best Black Friday streaming deals making a reprise for the second year in a row. Hulu is down to 99 cents this Black Friday – pay just $2 more and get both With-Ads plans for sub-$3!

Chosen by Chosen by Alice Marshall eCommerce Editor I have been CinemaBlend's eyes and ears for all things deals-related for the last two years, with four years previously looking more widely at deals on tech, appliances, and beyond before zeroing in on offers for movie and TV fans. Nothing gets me more excited than deals on streaming services, and I know just how rare saving on the likes of Disney Plus is. Now is definitely the time to sign up, and enjoy both Hulu and Disney Plus libraries. Yes, there might be the odd deal in 2025, but you won't see a saving on the bundle until next Black Friday, of that much I'm certain.

Looking For More Black Friday Savings?

I'm tracking all the best Black Friday entertainment deals as they drop in our live blog. It's also worth checking out the Black Friday Peacock deals on offer this year if you're after even more great things to watch. And ensure you always have access to your subscriptions when travelling with the best Black Friday VPN deals to give you a helping hand.