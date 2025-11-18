I Did Not See It Coming When Kit Harington Revealed Why Filming New Romance Scenes With Sophie Turner Was 'A Bit Weird'

A great deal has been said about the upcoming movie The Dreadful (a movie expected to be on the 2025 movie schedule) that, based on what has been said, might be titled after the fact that stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner had to kiss each other. The former Game of Thrones siblings play a romantic couple in the new film, which both have said was an awkward situation, although it was awkward for Harington for a slightly different reason.

Speaking with E! Harington says that he initially did feel “odd” about co-starring in the movie, a gothic romance set during the Wars of the Roses, with his former on-screen sibling. In fact, he was a little surprised that Turner did not, since apparently Turner was the one who sent him the script. Harington explained…

She was one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn't see what I saw in it. I was like, 'These guys, these are lovers, right?' I felt very odd about that.

While Sophie Turner did eventually say the experience of kissing her “brother” did feel weird, for Harington, it seems that what was “kinda weird” on set wasn’t kissing Sophie Turner, it was the circumstances under which he had to do it. It seems that Turner is so much taller than Harington that the scenes in which they actually kissed required Harington to stand on a box. He continued…

It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she's about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.

Hollywood does a pretty amazing job of making every actor who is supposed to be the lead look tall, and fitting everybody in the frame so everybody looks the same height. I had no idea that there was such a difference in height between these two.

The question then is, is Kit Harington short for a man, or is Sophie Turner tall for a woman? Interestingly, according to information online, Turner is 5’9”, while Harington is only 5’8”. One wouldn’t think that Harington would need help to kiss Turner if she’s actually only an inch taller than he is, although, if they wanted Harington to look significantly taller than her, the box would be needed.

As somebody short enough that I would consider Kit Harington tall, I can imagine the embarrassment that comes with having to stand on a box to appear taller. That said, we know Harington isn’t the only actor to ever have to do that. Even Tom Cruise has had to do such things before, and if the biggest movie star in the world can handle it, I suppose the rest of us can.