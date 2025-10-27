‘I’ve Been Warming Up My Pottahs.’ Tom Felton Discusses What Excites Him Most About Playing Malfoy Again

There are surely Harry Potter fans who grew up with the franchise and wish they could relive the magic for the very first time again. For one of the fandom’s biggest stans, that dream is coming true. Tom Felton is returning to the role of Draco Malfoy, this time on the big stage in The Cursed Child on Broadway. Ahead of his reprisal, Felton is sharing what he’s most excited about when it comes to stepping into his legacy role once more.

I never thought I’d see an OG Harry Potter star return to their role, but here we are. Yet, if any one of them were to reprise their role, it would be Felton, who has always been a huge fan of the Wizarding World himself. The Feed actor got pretty emotional while preparing for his Cursed Child debut on November 11 and, in a clip shared to the shared to the production's official TikTok account, he revealed that some of his dialogue in the play has him psyched:

I mean the blonde hair will be fun, especially now it’s a wig. I’m most excited about saying some infamous lines that I said as a kid. I’ve been warming up my Pottahs, so that will be fun.

As for his infamous Draco “Pottah,” I'd imagine Felton isn't the only one excited to hear him lend his voice Harry's arch nemesis again. The Some Other Woman actor’s portrayal of Malfoy is nearly synonymous with the character, and it could be surreal for fans to hear him saying some iconic lines again. For Felton, this in-the-moment audience reaction to his return is something he eagerly anticipates:

I think the best part about it is that this will be in front of a live audience. I’ve only ever seen the result of the Wizarding World after the films have come out, whereas this is in front of people live. So I won’t lie, I’m a little nervous, but in the best way possible.

Personally, I don’t think the Felton needs to be worried. He’s guaranteed an audience of Potterheads each night, an enormous fanbase who is just as excited to see Felton return to his roots as the actor himself.

I can’t help but wonder if audience approval of Tom Felton's return could potentially encourage the producers of the play to reach out to other Potter alums, or even start the ball moving on a movie adaptation of Cursed Child. In the meantime, though, a lot of Felton’s cast mates have shown support for his upcoming Broadway debut, especially his on-screen dad, Jason Isaacs.

Still, I honestly doubt any will follow in Felton's footsteps. While OG Harry Potter director Chris Columbus would be down to direct a big-screen adaptation of Cursed Child, he recently said he doesn’t see it ever happening. Columbus' attributes that to political tension surrounding series author J.K. Rowling's controversial views.

I at least hope we see some familiar faces cameo in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter TV series adaptation, which is now in production. The role of Lucius Malfoy is being played by Johnny Flynn on the show, so that character is off the table for Tom Felton. However, I could definitely see him popping into the show some way or another after his stint on Broadway.

