Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Boss Explains How It’ll Be Different From Game Of Thrones (And I’m Intrigued)
This is Westeros like we've never seen.
If you’ve been wondering whether HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will deliver that same classic GoT edge the answer is… not exactly. Although what we know about the prequel series is limited, we do know it won’t be released in time for the 2025 TV schedule, and it still takes place in Westeros. If you’re hoping for political intrigue and fire-breathing dragons, you might be in for a surprise. However, if you’re open to something refreshingly different, you’re in luck, because according to the show’s boss, that shift is entirely by design. And, honestly, I’m intrigued.
Showrunner and co-creator Ira Parker (a House of the Dragon alum) broke down how this new Westeros-set spinoff will trade in the large-scale royal spectacle we’ve grown used to for something more grounded and surprisingly hopeful. Parker shared his insight will speaking to Entertainment Weekly:
And that shift in tone and direction will be immediately apparent to viewers. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms won’t even open with an iconic sprawling animated title sequence, like its predecessors. Instead, it uses a simple title card with medieval lettering that reflects the vibe of its main character, who is Ser Duncan the Tall (or “Dunk”), a humble hedge knight. As Parker puts it, “He’s plain and simple and to the point. He doesn’t have a lot of flash to him.”
A new page-to-screen adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s beloved Dunk and Egg novellas, the six-episode first season focuses on the bond between Dunk and his small, bald squire, Egg, who fans of the books know harbors a major Targaryen secret. The story unfolds decades after the events of House of the Dragon and about 50 years after the death of the last dragon (which Parker notes “wasn’t even much of a dragon... it couldn’t even fly.”). Magic is all but gone. Power is shifting. And the smallfolk are beginning to question the very institutions that have ruled Westeros for centuries. The showrunner continued:
Dunk, played by Irish actor Peter Claffey, is just trying to get by. His story starts with him entering a tournament at Ashford Meadow, hoping to earn some coin and honor his late mentor. That decision kicks off a chain of events involving knights, puppeteers, scheming nobles and yes — members of the large Targaryen family tree. Even with familiar surnames and sigils, though, this isn't a story about dynasties, but one about a man with no real advantages in life who just keeps going. Parker can relate, adding:
Author George R. R. Martin has already previewed the whole season and praised the results, saying he “loved all six episodes.” Overall, with Parker confirming a consistent, small-scale POV, one that never cuts away to royalty or politics, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms might just be the refreshingly human Westeros story fans didn’t know they needed.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
HBO Max is your streaming destination for Game of Thrones and its growing stable of spinoffs. Chart your trip to Westeros by grabbing the Basic With Ads plan, which costs $9.99 a month or grab another tier. Either way, customers will have thousands of movies, shows, documentaries and more.
The show is expected to premiere in early 2026 on HBO and then streaming to audiences with an HBO Max subscription, followed shortly by the release of HOTD Season 3. Also, if you're heading to New York Comic Con, you’ll get a sneak peek during the October 9th panel featuring Parker, Martin, Claffey, and Dexter Sol Ansell (who plays Egg).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.