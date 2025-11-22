Kit Harington Is Part Of The New Harry Potter Audiobooks, And He Explained Why He's 'Still An Absolute Potter Nerd'
A new Lockhart is coming.
Kit Harington became a star thanks to the beloved fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Now, he’s joined another beloved fantasy series, Harry Potter. The actor is voicing Professor Lockhart in the new full-cast audiobooks, and he’s doing it with great excitement, too, because he’s “an absolute Potter nerd.”
Along with releasing The Family Plan 2 on the 2025 movie schedule (you can stream it with an Apple TV+ subscription), Kit Harington also plays a part in Audible’s Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions. That’s right, you can hear him now in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart. So, in celebration of that, Andrew Freund asked him about joining the Wizaring World. In response, the Game of Thrones star said:
All good points! I read the books for the first time in fifth grade, and it was a transformative experience that made me fall in love with reading. I also got to know so many iconic actors – like Kenneth Branagh, who played Lockhart on screen – because of the Harry Potter movies. Now, a whole new generation of readers, watchers and listeners will get to experience both things by way of these new audiobooks and HBO’s Harry Potter show.
The audiobooks specifically have a stacked cast. Along with Harington, who plays Lockhart, the self-obsessed author and Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in Chamber of Secrets, Matthew Macfadyen is voicing Voldemort, Hugh Laurie is Dumbledore, and Riz Ahmed is playing Snape. The Hogwarts staff will also feature Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge, Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin and Mark Addy as Hagrid, among many others.
Meanwhile, the leading trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione will be voiced by Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton (who will also play Hermione in the show), respectively, for the first three books.
So, truly, this project has continued to pull in “great actors,” and it will likely enthrall new audiences, too.
Now, Harington doubled down on his own love for Harry Potter in a funny way, too. When asked if he did this project for his kids, the actor said “no,” and then explained:
Whether he was being sarcastic or not, this response does reiterate his passion for the project. And that kind of enthusiasm makes me very excited about the books. I also hope it makes his kids excited someday, too, because he really is playing a part in an iconic story.
With all that being said, to hear Kit Harington as Lockhart, you can listen to the full cast versions of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Audible now. The other books will be released every month between now and May 2026. You can also go back and stream the movies with an HBO Max subscription, which is where you’ll be able to find the new series too when it eventually comes out.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
