Game Of Thrones Creators Open Up About Possibility Of Jon Snow Sequel Series, And I'm Baffled By Their Answer

Game of Thrones came to an end back in 2019, but creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss are still fielding questions about the world of Westeros after the original series' controversial ending. HBO is continuing to expand that fantasy universe with House of the Dragon and other upcoming Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works. While the duo's next project is 3 Body Problem for Netflix subscribers later this year, they weighed in on potentially working on a Thrones spinoff starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow. And honestly, their response to the question is not what I would have predicted.

3 Body Problem arrives on Netflix as one of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptations of 2024, but the two Game of Thrones alums shared their thoughts to THR on a potential return to the world of Westeros many years in the future via the Snow spinoff. David Benioff's initial response was "I don't know," before Dan Weiss elaborated on the hypothetical scenario:

It would be so great; nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show. But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved. Also, unless [Kit Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that’s a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it’s like 60 pounds.

The two seem on board to potentially return to the Game of Thrones universe... eventually, even after their comments earlier this year regarding getting "bogged down in public opinion" about how the epic fantasy series ended. The mention of Kit Harington needing to have done a lot of working out for a Jon Snow sequel set years later is interesting, not least because a Snow series could just give the actor a lighter cloak. After all, he was headed beyond the remains of the Wall at the end of the series, and he presumably has some more varied clothing options among the Free Folk!

The question was about a Jon Snow series set many years in the future, and Weiss placed the actor in his 40s. At the time of writing, Kit Harington is 37. The Thrones creators then weighed in on the idea of a spinoff being more interesting after a passage of some time:

"Maybe when we’re 80 and Kit’s approaching retirement, he can throw that cloak on again with real gray in his beard." David Benioff: "One last ride …"

The Color of Money ranks on our list of films that took over a decade to get a sequel, as the 1986 movie was a followup to The Hustler, which had originally released 25 years earlier in 1961. Given that The Color of Money is considered worth the long wait, could that be the case for a Jon Snow series, with David Benioff and Dan Weiss at the helm?

Of course, the creators were clear that the entire idea is very hypothetical, so Game of Thrones fans – whether or not they enjoyed the finale, which was divisive even among the CinemaBlend staff – shouldn't start expecting a Snow series produced by Benioff and Weiss. It's also worth noting that Snow is currently still in development after first being announced in mid-2022, with Kit Harington attached. No series order has been announced just yet.

Maisie Williams, who played Harington's on-screen sister/cousin Arya Stark, showed her support for the project. For his part, Harington shared his thoughts on Jon's state of mind after being banished to the Wall, calling that fate "the greatest gift and also the greatest curse" for his character.

For now, the only confirmed Game of Thrones spinoff content set to arrive in the foreseeable future is House of the Dragon Season 2 with war unfolding within the Targaryen family tree. While the second season hasn't received an official premiere date at the time of writing, the series is expected to return in the summer. As for David Benioff and Dan Weiss, you can find 3 Body Problem when it arrives in the 2024 Netflix schedule later this year.