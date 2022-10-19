Daemon Targaryen Is The Internet’s Boyfriend, And A House Of The Dragon Producer Is ‘Baffled’ By How Much Fans Love Him

The internet really loves Daemon Targaryen. After every episode of the fall TV schedule’s popular show House of the Dragon , you are bound to find many thirst tweets about the prince of Westeros. However, all this adoration for Daemon has one of the producers of the show “baffled” because of how terrible he is in every sense of the word.

I think a big reason people love Daemon so much is that he is played by the incredibly charismatic and ever-charming Matt Smith. Fans will post about their love for the character every week despite his crimes against humanity. However, Sara Hess, one of the producers on HOTD, noted just how bad the character’s crimes are and addressed fans' love for the prince with THR , saying:

He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother – to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.

I mean, she has a good point, Paul Rudd is the sexiest man alive , and a good person. Daemon might be sexy, but his absolutely, 100% not a good person. However, Smith manages to make you like this despicable prince. I know I’ve found myself swooning over Daemon from time to time only to talk myself back to reality to realize how terrible he is – I mean incest, murder, anger management issues, that’s only the beginning of the problems – and remember just how much of a walking red flag he truly is. But sometimes him leaning against a wall, or occasionally showing compassion to his family will get the best of you.

While Hess can’t get on the Daemon bandwagon, Clare Kilner, the director of Episode 9, kind of understands the frenzy of fans surrounding the prince. She said:

I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that’s part of the fun of it. One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I’m not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he’s got that little smile and, you know … you can’t help it! He is charismatic. People love a baddie. But I don’t think he’s particularly a good father or a good brother.

She’s right, people do love a baddie. However, there are plenty of other characters Matt Smith has played who aren’t nearly as devilish as Daemon and are still swoon-worthy. Also, just Smith himself is the most adorable, charming human; I mean did you see him do the weather on the Today Show? So, if you are like me and love Matt Smith maybe it's best to crush on him or one of his other characters rather than Daemon on House of the Dragon.