Cue The Awws! Jeremy Allen White Shares Adorable Story About His Young Daughters Not Quite Understanding What His Job Is

Jeremy Allen White's career has skyrocketed in recent years, debuting his Emmy-winning lead role on The Bear in 2022, not too long after wrapping his run as part of the Shameless ensemble. The first season of the TV dramedy was followed by the tear-jerking The Iron Claw in 2023, and most recently, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere in 2025. With Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on the way as well as The Bear Season 5 in the 2026 TV schedule, he has a pretty full slate. According to White, however, he's much less acclaimed as an actor by his two young daughters.

White, who is extremely popular in Chicago after four seasons and counting of The Bear, spoke with Vanity Fair about why he wanted to team up with Jon Favreau for The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it certainly wasn't because Rotta the Hutt (seen in the trailer) is the most glamorous character in the galaxy far, far away. He told the outlet:

I think I was very aware that I’ve never really done anything that my kids can enjoy. . . . They've watched the first couple minutes of the first episode of The Bear, which is just me getting scared by a bear and falling on my butt, which they think is so funny. They think that that’s the whole plot of the show.

Jeremy Allen White's two daughters are currently 7 and 4 years old, so it's probably for the best that they're not binge-watching The Bear like fans have with a Hulu subscription. It's pretty cute to imagine his youngsters seeing Carmy's dream sequence with a bear and then thinking that the whole show is about scary bears. In fairness to them, though, wouldn't you sooner think that a show called The Bear is about large animals than about stressed chefs in the Windy City?

Voicing Rotta the Hutt for The Mandalorian and Grogu seems like a more family friendly gig than what has happened over the years of the FX on Hulu show, which can be so dramatic that some would argue it doesn't deserve its awards in the comedy categories. Even White's attempt to bring the girls to the set of The Bear fell through, leading to another cute story about what his kids think he does for a living when they had to instead go for hot dogs. He said:

I was going to bring them to set one day. The plan was for them to come at about noon, but we wrapped at maybe 11 a.m. My youngest, Dolly, is convinced that I spend an awful lot of time out of town selling hot dogs. I travel very often, just to give people hot dogs.

If you weren't saying "Aww!" at the first story, could you resist at the tale of Jeremy Allen White's youngest daughter believing that he's the hot dog version of the Easter Bunny when he's on the road? For as closely as the actor is associated with Chicago after four full seasons of The Bear so far, it would be reasonable for anybody to think that he might be an expert on hot dog toppings.

Looking ahead at what Jeremy Allen White has in the works, his youngest daughter may come to think that he's hard at work handing out a LOT of hot dogs. After generating buzz on the big screen with Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and now that The Mandalorian and Grogu is less than a year away among upcoming Star Wars movies, he's likely to cause a stir in 2026 as part of the cast of The Social Reckoning. Plus, of course, more of The Bear is expected next year.

For now, you can always check out (or re-check out) the four seasons of The Bear so far streaming on Hulu.