Peter Dinklage's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

Game of Thrones had become one of my favorite TV shows of all time for a reason when I began watching it way back when, as I’m sure a lot of other people think the same.

While I think we can all collectively agree that the show tapered off in its last season , no one can deny the impact that it had on us as a society, and how one of the characters in particular grew to be one of the most popular and quotable characters on TV ever - Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage .

Dinklage did grow in fame for his famous portrayal of the character, but believe it or not, he’s been in the business for some time. So, if you’re looking for some other movies that Dinklage has popped up in, or maybe even TV shows, here are the best Peter Dinklage movies and TV shows that are streaming right now.

(Image credit: HBO)

Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)

I mean, it’s why you’re here, isn’t it? Game of Thrones, based on the popular book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, follows several main characters who are all vying for one thing - the Iron Throne, and the ability to rule all of Westeros when its latest king dies. It’s a fight for the throne, and everyone is pawns within their own game.

Peter Dinklage played Tyrion Lannister, as mentioned before, and I’m not joking when I do say this is one of the best roles he has ever had, for good reason. Tyrion is such a blessing in disguise. You'd never think that this man, at first, with his buffoonery and drunkenness, would have the best brains out of everyone, but he has become one of the most known Game of Thrones characters of all time for his strengths.

Stream Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

The Station Agent (2003)

Arguably where a lot of people first saw Peter Dinklage, The Station Agent is a heartwarming movie that stars Dinklage. When his only friend passes away, a young man decides to seclude himself from society and takes shelter in an abandoned train station. But even if he decides to live his life alone, that doesn't mean that other people won’t come in and influence him still.

While this wasn’t the first time that I saw Peter Dinklage (we’ll get to that later), I can understand why this movie ended up becoming a hit for the actor’s career. He’s so great in it, from the very start to the very end, and his charisma with both Patricia Clarkson and Bobby Cannavale is perfect and really shows just how much a single friend can impact the life of someone.

Stream The Station Agent on Showtime.

Rent The Station Agent on Amazon.

(Image credit: Freestyle Releasing)

Find Me Guilty (2006)

Next up, we have Find Me Guilty, where Peter Dinklage co-stars. In this courtroom drama mixed in with comedy, Find Me Guilty is based on a true story, telling the tale of one of the longest Mafia trials in history, about the real-life Jacki DiNorscio, who was on trial for racketeering - alongside several others. However, this trial is like no other.

Find Me Guilty is certainly not the most accurate courtroom drama, but it’s freaking funny as hell. Peter Dinklage portrays Ben Klandis, one of the defense attorneys who aids Jackie during his attempts to defend himself, and his interactions with him are the best. Vin Diesel as Jackie is some of the best casting and he and Dinklage really do make a great pair, creating hilarious moments that will make you laugh plenty.

Stream Find Me Guilty on Amazon.

Rent Find Me Guilty on Apple TV.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

An American remake of the British movie of the same name, Death at a Funeral is a great comedy movie with an A-list ensemble that tells the story of a funeral getting turned upside down when secrets and lies are revealed, causing mayhem within a family and more trouble than anyone expected.

Fun fact - Peter Dinklage was actually in the original British movie but as a completely different character, and I have to say, I enjoy him much more in the American version. His acting is put more at the forefront of the film, showing off his comedic timing even more so than the first movie. What’s even better is that Dinklage is cast as a villain in this role, something that, at the time, we didn’t really see him in do so often, and he really outdoes himself.

Stream Death at a Funeral on Netflix.

Rent Death at a Funeral on Amazon.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

A fantasy movie that everyone should watch, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian is the second entry in the Chronicles of Narnia series, based on the novel of the same name. It follows the same siblings from the original film and their return to Narnia, but this time, to fight and make sure that the true king, Prince Caspian, can get his title back, through magic, sword fights, and more.

Peter Dinklage plays Trumpkin, a red dwarf who can be a bit of a jerk but has good intentions at heart, and Dinklage was the perfect casting for this role. Dinklage’s portrayal of Trumpkin is great because his character is like the perfect amount of good and bad. He’s not the best man but he’s not the worst, and that makes him a really compelling character, one that only someone like Dinklage could play. I always think the Chronicles of Narnia film series deserved more credit, and there's so much story and yet we only got three movies. If you haven’t seen it, you should watch it now.

Stream The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian on Disney+.

Rent The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian on Amazon.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Elf (2003)

Ah, Elf, one of my personal favorite Christmas movies . In this classic film directed by Jon Favreau, Elf follows Buddy, a human who climbed into Santa’s sack years ago and was raised in the North Pole. But when he’s told he’s not actually an elf himself, he goes on a journey to New York City to find his true past, and his true father.

Now, this was the first time I ever saw Peter Dinklage, as the children’s author Miles Finch who throws a fit at Buddy when he calls him an elf. I mean, come on. How can you not laugh at that scene? While Peter Dinklage was only in the movie for a short amount of time, his impact was huge. Who could forget the moment he climbed onto the table and basically threw down on Buddy, who ( played by Will Ferrell ) is a literal giant compared to him? It’s just so funny.

Stream Elf on HBO Max.

Rent Elf on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

My Dinner With Herve (2018)

The only other TV project that I put on here is this TV movie, because genuinely, I think it’s again one of Dinklage’s best. My Dinner with Herve is a drama film that looks at the life of Herve Villechaize, who was the star of the popular fantasy show, Fantasy Island, and his interactions with a journalist sent to interview him for work.

While this was a TV film, I feel like this could have been shown on the big screen and Peter Dinklage could have been nominated for so many awards for this performance. While there are moments that drag on a bit, Dinklage’s performance as Herve is outstanding and compelling in so many ways and one that everyone should watch if they are a fan of him. Even his co-star, Jamie Dornan, gave an amazing performance as well, and their chemistry while on screen was some of the best I’ve seen in a TV film.

Stream My Dinner with Herve on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Care A Lot (2020)

One of my favorite movies of 2020, I Care A Lot stars Rosamund Pike as a woman who has found a loophole in life - she gets assigned as a court-appointed guardian for older people, and uses that to her advantage, stealing all their money. However, her ruse starts to become exposed not that long after, putting her life, as well as everyone else’s, in danger.

If you wanted Peter Dinklage in another fun villain role, this is the one, where he plays Roman Lunyov, and it’s another case of where he is just so fantastic in his portrayal. To be honest, you’d never expect this scary gangster that Marla (Rosamund Pike’s character) gets herself tangled with to be Dinklage of all people, but he sells it well and creates a hell of a bad time for her character. Their rivalry is fantastic and the main reason I love to re-watch this movie. Definitely one of the best dark comedies in a long time.

Stream I Care A Lot on Netflix.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

X-Men: Days Of Future Past (2014)

The first superhero movie on this list, X-Men: Days of Future Past is another entry into the X-Men series, this time we follow Wolverine as he is sent to the past in order to change it so a future event - which could cause the death of humanity and mutants - doesn’t occur.

Dinklage plays Dr. Bolivar Trask, another classic villain, except I feel that Dinklage gives a lot more heart to this X-Men villain, more than what any other actor could do. While some of the X-Men movies are hit or miss , in my opinion, I think this is one of the better ones because not only does it have a great cast, but the villain feels a little more grounded and not out of this world, and that’s thanks to the great acting from Dinklage and his portrayal of Dr. Bolivar Trask.

Stream X-Men: Days of Future Past on Disney+.

Rent X-Men: Days of Future Past on Amazon.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The second superhero movie, Peter Dinklage actually had a decently big role in Avengers: Infinity War back in 2018. If you, for some reason, haven’t heard of the premise of this huge movie, Avengers: Infinity War is the first part in a two-part epic finale of the fight against Thanos, the Avenger’s biggest threat, and his plan to wipe out half the universe.

Dinklage portrayed Eitri, who was the King of the Dwarves of Nidavellir (from Thor’s world, basically), and had the ability to craft Thor a new weapon after his previous one, Mjollnir, was destroyed. While his role in the movie wasn’t super long, it was extremely important and his interactions with Thor were not only funny but impactful. I really wish that he was seen more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . I wouldn’t mind if he popped up in Thor: Love and Thunder somewhere, but that might just be me wishing for that.

Stream Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+.

Rent Avengers: Infinity War on Amazon.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2017)

Last but not least, we have Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. This Academy Award winning film tells the story of a mother who would do anything to try and find justice for her daughter, who was raped and killed a few months prior. So, she rents out three billboards, just on the edge of her town, in order to get the police’s attention and see if they can find more on what happened.

Something I really like about Dinklage’s role as James in this movie is while it is short, he has some of the most memorable moments alongside Francis McDormand’s character. I also loved that James was almost like this light in the darkness, because while this is a very serious situation they are in, he tries to make humorous jokes to try and make Mildred (McDormand’s character) smile. And as someone who has relied on friends like that in my darkest times, I can appreciate the heck out of that.

Rent Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri on Amazon.

I’m sure this will only expand as time goes on, and he starts to do more amazing things. Maybe even now, you have a new movie to watch - or a TV show to binge. Whatever the case, it’ll be a real good time.