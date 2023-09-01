George R.R. Martin Gives His Pick For Best Finale In TV History, And No, It's Not Game Of Thrones

Endings are hard. Television history is filled with memorable finales that have left audiences both satisfied and daydreaming about smashing their television sets. From the bittersweet end of Breaking Bad to the enigmatic conclusion of The Sopranos , these last episodes often become the stuff of legend, sparking passionate debates and discussions among fans. But now, the man behind Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon , George R.R. Martin, has weighed in on his pick for the best TV finale ever, and it may surprise you. No, it’s not actually Game of Thrones.

In response to Vanity Fair’s recent article “25 Perfect TV Episodes From The Last 25 Years,” George R.R. Martin shared his choice for the ultimate TV finale on his blog, humorously named “ Not a Blog .” The "Fire & Blood" author's relationship with series endings has been complicated, primarily due to the mixed reactions to the Song of Ice and Fire adaptation’s conclusion . A writer renowned for his intricate storytelling and character development, he understands the challenges in crafting a satisfying ending.

However, he singled out one series for the top spot: HBO’s Six Feet Under. He wrote:

[I]f I had to pick one episode that was even more perfect than all the others on the list, though, it would have to be the final episode of SIX FEET UNDER. I liked that series well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved ROME or DEADWOOD or FARGO or a few other shows missing from the list, but that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it was created by Alan Ball and revolved around the lives of the Fisher family. Running from 2001 to 2005, the show focused on the family owning and operating a funeral home, and it was known for its rich character development and exploration of mortality and family dynamics. The final episode, aptly titled Everyone's Waiting, aired in 2005 and is often hailed as a masterpiece of television storytelling and easily Six Feet 's best episode .

The series' conclusion is renowned for its emotional impact and unique approach to wrapping up the storylines of its characters. Instead of leaving viewers with a clear-cut resolution, the episode offered a poignant montage that depicted the heartwrenching future fates of each main character, set to the tune of Sia's "Breathe Me." The result was a powerful and haunting conclusion that left audiences reflecting on life, death, and the interconnectedness of it all.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Twilight Zone writing alum's choice for the greatest TV finale ever might surprise some, but it's likely those who are raising their eyebrows haven't had the pleasure of experiencing Six Feet Under and its profoundly moving conclusion. When it comes to television, opinions on whether a series has successfully wrapped up its story for viewers vary widely. Just as Game of Thrones elicited a spectrum of reactions, so too have other iconic shows like The Sopranos and Seinfeld–ironically, even George's actor, Jason Alexander, defended both Game of Thrones and Seinfeld after they received backlash for their finales. In the end, the beauty of television lies in its ability to stir powerful emotions and ignite conversations, with TV finales playing a pivotal role in the medium's rich history.

As fans debate the merits of various TV finales, George R.R. Martin's endorsement of Six Feet Under should serve as a reminder of the lasting impact of well-crafted storytelling. While we all have our favorites, our shared love for the medium and the moments it creates binds us together, leaving lasting impressions that endure long after the screen fades to black.