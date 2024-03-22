House Of The Dragon Is Asking Fans To Choose Sides In Season 2, And Many Have Made It Hilariously Clear There's Only One Right Team

When House of the Dragon dropped two trailers for Season 2, it implored fans to choose their sides before the series premieres on the 2024 TV schedule this summer. Well, the fans sure listened, and it seems like a whole lot of them are choosing the same side as they took to Twitter to passionately defend Rhaenyra Targaryen and the Blacks through hilariously passionate posts.

While we’ve known that the civil war between the House Targaryen was imminent, the Green and Black trailers for Season 2 of House of the Dragon made the divide even bigger among the family, but not necessarily the fans. I’m sure there are Green supporters out there. However, those who stand with the Blacks overtook social media to show their allegiance to Rhaenyra and her allies, and show that she's the right choice in this battle.

@GOThistorian is ready to defend the princess (and rightful heir to the Iron Throne) with their life as they posted his hilarious meme from The Simpsons:

I have Rhaenyra’s back even if hbo do not pic.twitter.com/YLwNX5I9axMarch 21, 2024 See more

Other fans had fire in their eyes and in their posts, like @swiftsdany, who posted this hilarious video:

this is how i will be supporting rhaenyra’s war crimes this season #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/YHhShqsXGGMarch 21, 2024 See more

Clearly, fans are livid like Rhaenyra following the events of the HOTD Season 1 finale . Between her dad dying, her throne being taken from her, and her son dying, she has every right to be mad at the people who stole her title and were responsible for her child’s death.

On top of that, Alicent’s children and her father play dirty, and while Rhaenyra (and especially Daemon) do too, the Hightower-Targaryen family is considerably worse. Their power plays to get the throne have been calculated and nasty, and it’s time we see Rhaenyra play some offense rather than defense.

With all that being said, no matter how messy Emma D'Arcy's character plays in the upcoming season, fans are ready to defend her, like @rhaelina, who posted this funny clip:

daemon and rhaenyra planning their war crimes together oh lucerys will be avenged indeed #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/0STgRPwhwvMarch 21, 2024 See more

Keeping this energy, and encouraging more chaos, @allurequinn retweeted the Black trailer, noting that they’ll follow their queen through thick and thin:

i am not sorry for the person i would become coz i will stand by rhaenyra’s side no matter what https://t.co/bWGeg3QhTCMarch 21, 2024 See more

Both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones don’t shy away from violence, and it looks like Season 2 of HOTD could be the most brutal trip to Westeros yet. However, I think fans are not only ready for the battle that’s coming, they’re excited about it.

Bringing the discourse about being Team Rhaenyra home, @Mayham_H posted a video emphasizing that they are with her, and over 20 thousand people showed their agreement by hitting the like button.

WE STAND WITH QUEEN RHAENYRA TARGARYEN !!!pic.twitter.com/iKhscyvCus https://t.co/hGh4Hz3avsMarch 21, 2024 See more

These trailers – which you can see the Black one below – really riled fans up, and it helped them choose their side. For many, that meant passionately making their allegiance to Rhaenyra known, and I love that they’ve done it in such hilarious ways.