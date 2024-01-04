'I Couldn't Get A Meeting To Save My Soul:' Jason Momoa Explains Job Struggles After Game Of Thrones, And How Playing Khal Drogo Led To Wrongful Expectations
Jason Momoa didn't immediately find stardom after Game of Thrones.
Looking back, the Game of Thrones cast is filled with iconic actors as well as performers who got their breaks because of the HBO hit. For example, The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey both had parts in GOT before leading their hit series. This is also true for Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in two seasons. However, before he made a splash in Hollywood, it took him a long time to land a meeting after playing the Dothraki warlord, and he’s opening up about it and the wrongful expectations some folks had for him.
Jason Momoa Had A Hard Time Landing A Job After Game Of Thrones
Jason Momoa has always been open about struggling financially between Game of Thrones and being cast as Aquaman. He was an unknown actor when he booked Khal Drogo, and he was “too broke to fly home” while he was filming the acclaimed fantasy series – which wasn’t the hit we all know it as today at the time. Now, in an interview with Esquire, the actor explained just how hard it was for him to book a job after GOT, saying:
After being the one responsible for some of the most gruesome deaths on Game of Thrones, Khal Drogo died of illness in Season 2. Then, after Momoa left the show, he landed six roles. However, he didn’t become the movie star we know him as today until he appeared in Batman v. Superman as Aquaman. And before he became the King of the Sea, he had to deal with wrongful expectations and assumptions after playing the King of the Dothraki on HBO’s hit fantasy series.
Someone Once Thought Jason Momoa Couldn’t Speak English Because Of Khal Drogo
As you likely remember, in Game of Thrones Jason Momoa’s character is not fluent in English, he speaks Dothraki. So, since this was the role that introduced him to many, some didn’t realize that he is an American actor. One time, someone even told him that they didn’t realize he spoke English, as he said:
I can’t imagine how hard hearing something like that would be. I guess it makes sense that someone might assume Momoa didn’t speak English to an extent. However, Dothraki is not real, so, obviously, that wouldn’t be his first language.
Despite the challenges and wrong expectations placed on Momoa coming out of Game of Thrones, he has no regrets about doing the show. Plus, he has a whole lot of love for his castmates, especially his GOT wifey Emilia Clarke, whom he adores.
Eventually, everything worked out for the best, and now Jason Momoa is a full-fledged movie star, leading franchises like Aquaman and playing fun villains in films like Fast X. While he doesn’t have anything planned on the 2024 movie schedule, a lot is coming up for the actor in the next couple years, proving that the hard work he put in throughout his career has paid off.
To go back and see Jason Momoa in his break-out role as Khal Drogo in the beloved fantasy series, you can stream every season of Game of Thrones with a Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
