Jason Momoa Shouts Out Game Of Thrones Wifey Emilia Clarke Again, And It’ll Never Stop Being Adorable

The bonds built between the Game of Thrones stars are strong, and several cast reunions giving fans major FOMO since the show ended. But the connection between on-screen spouses Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke seems particularly rock solid. The two see each other quite often and appear to always show each other love whenever an opportunity presents itself. The two co-stars reunited again recently, and Momoa shouted out Clarke in a cute social media post. Also, as you would expect, their friendship is still too adorable.

Momoa and Clarke -- who played Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen, respectively -- met up again at Sundance Film Festival, where the latter was premiering her new film, The Pod Generation. Momoa couldn’t help but share his congratulations for the actress, and shared an adorable pic of the moment on his Instagram story. You can check it out below:

(Image credit: Jason Momoa's Instagram)

The Aquaman star always seems overjoyed to see his good buddy and, quite frankly, you love to see it. The Me Before You actress posted a sweet photo for Momoa’s birthday in 2019, and it showed the two of them hugging each other. She also shared a picture of another one of their adorable outings, and it involved Kit Harrington. Any time one sees posts like these, they can't help but miss seeing the pair and their co-stars on GoT. While it's sad that the series, is over, it's definitely comforting to know that they're all still so close.

Both Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke are certainly busy these days, which makes you wonder who they're able to make time for meet-ups. Momoa recently wrapped filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is one of the most high-profile productions on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. He is also set to star in Fast X, the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise and is currently filming a TV show titled Chief of War. Momoa’s schedule is packed, to say the least, but I think he'd try to make space for his former co-star is she wanted to hang out or collaborate.

Clarke has also had a successful post-GoT acting career. Aside from The Pod Generation, she's also set to star in the Cold War film McCarthy alongside Michael Shannon. Most notably, she is co-starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the much-anticipated new Marvel show, Secret Invasion, which is set to premiere on Disney+ this year. The release date is TBA, but Disney+ subscription holders will be able to check it out very soon. It's probably fitting that both actors chose to try their hand at the superhero genre in recent years, and that's just another element that bonds them. One can only hope that the connection endures for years to come, and that they won't ever forget their time in Westeros.

Fans can revisit the complicated relationship between the actors' characters on Game of Thrones now, as it is currently streaming for anyone with an HBO Max subscription.