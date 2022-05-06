Sophie Turner On Having A Second Baby With Joe Jonas And How Her Husband Helped Her Find A 'New Chapter' After Game Of Thrones

Sophie Turner is no longer playing Sansa Stark, and followed up that life-changing Game of Thrones role by entering into motherhood, with a second child on the way. The actress has had a public relationship with singer Joe Jonas since 2016, with the pair getting married in 2019 and welcoming their daughter just a year later. With another little one on the horizon, the current star of The Staircase opened up about being pregnant with a second child and how her husband helped her find a “new chapter” in life after the HBO fantasy series ended.

As part of the cover feature for the June 2022 issue of ELLE UK, Sophie Turner discussed a variety of personal topics, including her childhood, her time on Game of Thrones, and her future projects. As well, she acknowledged she's living the dream of every girl who grew up in the 2000s by being married to Joe Jonas and serving as the mother of his children. Now pregnant with baby #2, Turner opened up about life with Jonas and expanding the family:

It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.

While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have kept their relationship out in the open, including on TikTok, they have managed to keep their private lives private, at least outside of relatively minimal mentions on social media and videos of their daughter. It seems like Turner is having no problem gushing about her family in interviews, but it’s hard to tell if she and Jonas will continue to keep their growing family away from the cameras.

Meanwhile, as Sophie Turner is preparing for her second child, she is also preparing for her new series. The actress headed back to the HBO family for the limited series The Staircase, which will be a streaming HBO Max original. And it’s got a lot to do with Joe Jonas, as Turner admitted that her hubby helped her move on after Game of Thrones ended in 2019, and she is as excited as ever for the new chapter of her life:

I’m quite glad I had that next thing to move on to. If I hadn’t found Joe, I think I would have felt quite lost after Game of Thrones. And I did feel quite lost after it finished. But it forced me into this new chapter, which was really exciting and something for me to focus on. It was the perfect thing to move on to.

It’s not easy moving on from a show that’s been part of your life for almost a decade, so it’s a good thing Sophie Turner had the perfect support system, which is certainly not the case for the family at the heart of The Staircase. The new series is based on the true story of of novelist Michael Peterson and the mysterious death of his wife, which was previously the subject of an acclaimed TV docuseries. Turner plays Peterson’s adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.

The Staircase marks Turner’s first big role since having her daughter in 2020, and 2022 will definitely continue to be a big year for her once she and Jonas welcome their new baby. If she decides to take a break from acting again to focus on her family, at least we have her new HBO Max series, as well as the recent film Every Last Secret, to keep us occupied until she graces the screen once again.

Make sure to watch the newly debuted The Staircase now on HBO Max with a subscription, and be sure to check out the streamer’s lineup of its best shows.