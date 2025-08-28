Matt Smith Just Explained Where Production On House Of The Dragon Season 3 Is At, And I Couldn't Be More Excited

There are popular TV shows, and then there's the Game of Thrones universe. Those with an HBO Max subscription returned to Westeros with the prequel House of the Dragon, which is all about The Targaryens and their dragons. Actor Matt Smith plays Daemon, and recently offered a thrilling update about where things stand on the third season.

What we know about House of the Dragon Season 3 is limited, but fans are eager for any information about what's coming next. Over on ET's TikTok, the actor was asked about how things are going on the third batch of episodes. He answered excitedly, offering:

I'm filming that now, I think we've tried to be bigger and better this year. The kind of scale of the show this year does feel a lot bigger and sort of more epic, actually. We're no coming to the last sort of couple of months of filming. We've got a lot of big set pieces to get through. There's a lot of blood and a lot of guts, so I'll say that.

Do you hear that sound? It's Game of Thrones fans everywhere cheering. Because while the first two seasons were pretty epic in scale, it sounds like HOTD Season 3 is going to be even bigger and bloodier. And I'm scared for the entire Targaryen family.

There are a few reasons why House of the Dragon Season 3 may be even "bigger and better". For one, the show is presumably free of COVID protocols that had be followed when filming Season 2. And with all-out war about to begin in Westeros, we'll presumably be seeing epic battles.

The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale saw the Greens and Blacks preparing for all-out war, assembling troops and dragons ahead of battling over Westeros. I haven't read George R.R. Martin's novel, so the book-to-screen adaptation will be able to shock me with its deaths. I know I was shook when my favorite character got killed off in Season 2. Seriously, I'm not over Rhaenys' death.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen in Season 3 of HOTD. He spent much of Season 2 going mad in Harrenhal, and debating how he was going to ultimately betray Rhaenyra. But he has once again committed himself to his wife as Queen, and they should presumably be a more united front in the next batch of episodes.

While the finale of Game of Thrones remains controversial, House of the Dragon is hitting all the nostalgic beats and feels more like classic Thrones. The pressure is on for it to deliver where its predecessor did not, but since the prequel is telling a more contained story, I think that's exactly what'll occur.

House of the Dragon doesn't currently have a release date, but is expected to arrive sometime in 2026. We'll just have to patiently wait for the network to give us some sort of tease of what's to come.