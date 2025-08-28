Matt Smith Just Explained Where Production On House Of The Dragon Season 3 Is At, And I Couldn't Be More Excited
Get me back to Westeros.
There are popular TV shows, and then there's the Game of Thrones universe. Those with an HBO Max subscription returned to Westeros with the prequel House of the Dragon, which is all about The Targaryens and their dragons. Actor Matt Smith plays Daemon, and recently offered a thrilling update about where things stand on the third season.
What we know about House of the Dragon Season 3 is limited, but fans are eager for any information about what's coming next. Over on ET's TikTok, the actor was asked about how things are going on the third batch of episodes. He answered excitedly, offering:
Do you hear that sound? It's Game of Thrones fans everywhere cheering. Because while the first two seasons were pretty epic in scale, it sounds like HOTD Season 3 is going to be even bigger and bloodier. And I'm scared for the entire Targaryen family.
There are a few reasons why House of the Dragon Season 3 may be even "bigger and better". For one, the show is presumably free of COVID protocols that had be followed when filming Season 2. And with all-out war about to begin in Westeros, we'll presumably be seeing epic battles.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
HBO Max is the streaming home of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. With plans starting at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more. Save up to 20% when you prepay for a year.
The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale saw the Greens and Blacks preparing for all-out war, assembling troops and dragons ahead of battling over Westeros. I haven't read George R.R. Martin's novel, so the book-to-screen adaptation will be able to shock me with its deaths. I know I was shook when my favorite character got killed off in Season 2. Seriously, I'm not over Rhaenys' death.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen in Season 3 of HOTD. He spent much of Season 2 going mad in Harrenhal, and debating how he was going to ultimately betray Rhaenyra. But he has once again committed himself to his wife as Queen, and they should presumably be a more united front in the next batch of episodes.
While the finale of Game of Thrones remains controversial, House of the Dragon is hitting all the nostalgic beats and feels more like classic Thrones. The pressure is on for it to deliver where its predecessor did not, but since the prequel is telling a more contained story, I think that's exactly what'll occur.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
House of the Dragon doesn't currently have a release date, but is expected to arrive sometime in 2026. We'll just have to patiently wait for the network to give us some sort of tease of what's to come.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.