Adam Sandler Reveals The Most Famous Person In His Cell Phone Contacts, And It’s Not A Hollywood Star

Just over 30 years ago, Adam Sandler made his Saturday Night Live debut. Since then, he’s become one of the NBC shows biggest stars . Between his hilarious comedies and powerful dramatic performances, Sandler is a popular actor and certainly has a large circle of famous people he knows. But how big does that circle go?

Adam Sandler spoke to CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell about his new Netflix release Hustle alongside basketball pro Juancho Hernangomez, and they were asked who their most famous contact in their phone is. Check out their responses (also in the video above):

Sandler: "How about you just name a famous person and I’ll tell you if they’re in my phone?"

Hernangomez: "OK, you got Barack Obama?"

Sandler: "Hell yes… Well not Obama, but a guy who knows him."

No one (or a select few) must have Barack Obama’s number, considering he was a former President of the United States and his phone would be blowing up 24/7. However, Adam Sandler admit he comes close, because he has a contact who could easily get in contact with the 44th U.S. President. That's impressive!

During the interview, Sean O’Connell harkened back to a scene in Hustle where Adam Sandler’s character, basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, calls basketball pro Dirk Nowinski to prove who he is. When posing the question of their most famous contact back to them, Juancho Hernangomez, who plays Sugarman’s recruit, said Sandler was likely his most famous contact.

Sandler quipped that the player should never call him before Hernangomez asked him who his most famous contact would be. The comedian seemed overwhelmed with options before asking his Hustle co-star to name someone. He went straight to Obama, and Sandler delivered! Being one of the most famous comedy actors in the business for three decades brings a lot of networking potential and Sandler has certainly made a lot of contacts over the years.

Hustle hit Netflix this past Friday to overall positive reviews from critics , notably pointing to Sandler for adding his charm to the sports dramedy. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave Hustle three out of five stars in his review , saying that the movie has a “bland story,” but overcomes this with “engaging and compelling characters” including a great performance from Sandler, who previously wowed with Uncut Gems.

The new movie, which you can stream with a Netflix subscription now, also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall, and features a number of NBA players including Boban Marjanović, Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle.