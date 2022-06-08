Adam Sandler And 'Hustle' With Director Jeremiah Zagar

Powered by RedCircle

Director Jeremiah Zagar joins the show to talk about his new film hitting Netflix this week, Hustle starring Adam Sandler. He walks us through their meticulous testing process for shooting the film's game sequences, being inspired by Raging Bull, professional basketball players turned actors, and more.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.