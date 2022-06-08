Adam Sandler And 'Hustle' With Director Jeremiah Zagar
By Gabriel Kovacs published
The basketball movie genre adds another great film to the list.
Director Jeremiah Zagar joins the show to talk about his new film hitting Netflix this week, Hustle starring Adam Sandler. He walks us through their meticulous testing process for shooting the film's game sequences, being inspired by Raging Bull, professional basketball players turned actors, and more.
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.