I Gotta Be Honest: I Was Worried My Favorite New 2026 Show Was Going To Get Canceled

As a resident TV writer, I can name so many lovely shows that were canceled even with passionate fanbases. This includes first season shows that are still standouts, like the sentimental Forever and Freaks and Geeks. In fact, a lot of quirky shows never live to see Season 2, which is why I’ve been super worried about Josh Charles’ new series ever since it hit the 2026 TV schedule .

You may know Josh Charles from his previous network TV efforts as part of The Good Wife cast and Law And Order True Crime cast, but his latest series has taken him to Fox, where he plays a small town doctor with an aversion for blood. This new series, Best Medicine, had gotten a solid start at Fox a few weeks ago. However, it’s been missing a lot of the high-octane hallmarks that have landed network TV shows more success in recent years. For example:

It’s not a procedural (though there is a case of the week). It has a quirky cast of small town characters. There are no explosions, and there’s no real action, unless you count a buff man appearing out of the woods once a year.

I totally love it. It’s silly and sentimental at times, but it’s 40+ minutes of pure, relaxing goodness I have willingly added to my TV viewing every week. I love the characters in Best Medicine, and how the series has improved since its pilot aired. I love the small town charm. I love its rom-com twists. I love that I don’t have to do mental gymnastics to be fine with so many murders happening in a small town every month. (No real shot at Fox’s sister series, which I also watch.)

Of course, given its oddball premise and general lack of visibility on the schedule, I automatically assumed this was one that was going to get the axe at Fox. I am pleased to report that I’ve been behaving like a patient with a case of panphobia, because Best Medicine is allegedly being considered a lock for Season 2.

We can apparently thank all y’all who have canceled cable and delight in viewing television shows via your Hulu subscription for this latest update. Apparently, the show’s been averaging 11 million viewers across platforms (via Deadline ) and is considered to be a shoe-in for renewal, even though Fox hasn't officially said so, yet. So, even though it’s early in the year to know about renewals, I presumably don’t need to worry about it joining the list of recent cancelations .

The show also receives an extra gold star, because it is a series created by Fox that airs on Fox, unlike some of the network’s other popular shows. A lot of the shows Fox airs tend to be syndicated from other production companies. That's not unusual for network TV, but it does make Best Medicine stand out.

Fox head honcho called the midseason slate this year one of the strongest in a while, saying during an earnings call a short while back “the proof is in the pudding” when it comes to newbies Best Medicine, Memory of a Killer and the return of Fear Factor, this time with Johnny Knoxville. All three shows have been strong out the gate, though ratings indicate Best Medicine has held more steady in non-linear viewing than Memory has.

Josh Charles has historically been great TV, and I’m glad he’s getting another chance at a run with longevity at a network. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but for now I'm breathing a sigh of relief. And you can put that on my medical record.