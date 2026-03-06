I Almost Didn’t Recognize One Ghosts Star On Law & Order, But Now I Need Him Back On The CBS Comedy

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 14 of Law & Order Season 25 in the 2026 TV schedule, called "Remedies" and available streaming next day with a Peacock subscription.

The latest episode of Law & Order was a tough one for Nolan, with the case of a cancer patient's mom murdering a fraudulent wellness influencer getting under his skin. He admitted to Maroun that he was sympathetic to the killer and her daughter, because he'd watched his own mother die prematurely after being talked out of conventional treatment by a wellness advisor. I always enjoy learning more of Nolan's tragic backstory on a show as procedural as Law & Order, but what I really got a kick out of was recognizing a guest star from Ghosts... eventually.

Matt Walsh guest-starred in "Remedies" as Defense Attorney Joe Sirianne, who faced off against Nolan while trying to get his client, Carol (played by A Million Little Things vet Stephanie Szostak), off for murder. He wasn't able to talk her into taking a pretty generous plea deal, so good old Joe lost big when Nolan got a guilty verdict.

And I'm not proud to say that it took me about half the episode to realize that the defense attorney was being played by the same actor behind one of my very favorite Ghosts guests. Maybe Clark Kent hiding his Superman identity with a pair of glasses really would work on me, because Matt Walsh's comically large mustache on Ghosts was enough that I didn't recognize him without it on Law & Order.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

In fact, it was his voice that tipped me off rather than his face. Matt Walsh will be familiar to fans of the CBS sitcom for playing Elias Woodstone, a robber baron ghost who is part of why the main spirits coined the term "sucked off" for being taken down to Hell.

Basically, Elias is pretty evil, and even him visiting the mansion to the tune of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping" – which is always playing in Hell in the Ghosts universe – doesn't redeem him. But dang it, Elias is hilariously evil, and he doubles down so much on being dastardly that it's always funny when he visits the mortal plane. In fact, he's such a favorite of mine that I was shocked to discover he's only been in five episodes of the sitcom. Apparently, he really made a big impression when I was binge-watching the whole series ahead of Season 5!

Unfortunately for me, Elias hasn't appeared on Ghosts since the Season 5 premiere last year, and there's no indication that he'll be back within the foreseeable future. That said, it is a fun bit of trivia that Law & Order and Ghosts both air in the 8 p.m. ET hour of primetime on Thursdays, so Walsh was on Law & Order on NBC while Ghosts was airing without him over on CBS.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At least it was fun to see Matt Walsh back in primetime, even if he wasn't wearing his Elias Woodstone mustache on Law & Order. You can see more episodes of NBC's legal drama on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, and episodes of Ghosts on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.