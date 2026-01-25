Grey’s Anatomy Had Me In My Feels With The Introduction Of Two Doctors’ Family Members, But One Character Remains A Mystery

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the January 22 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “Fortunate Son.” The episode is available to stream with a Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.

Grey’s Anatomy fans were given a treat in the latest episode, as it not only served up one of its classic dream sequences through Richard Webber’s emotional cancer story but we also took a trip out of the hospital (and Seattle altogether), visiting Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh at their home in Boston. Both plotlines introduced new family members to the Grey’s universe, which makes me flabbergasted that we still don’t know who Lucas Adams’ mother is.

Richard Webber Reveals Guilt Over His Father’s Death From Cancer

Richard’s prostate cancer journey has been a pretty emotional one, especially since it mirrors James Pickens Jr.’s real-life diagnosis. “Fortunate Son” really hit me with the introduction of his father Charles (Dorian Harewood), who paid a visit to the Grey’s Anatomy OG while Richard was under anesthesia.

The operating room was transformed into a barbershop as the father and son reconnected, and I couldn’t help but tear up when Richard’s guilt over his father’s death came to light. Richard believed he had failed to recognize the symptoms of the cancer that ultimately killed Charles, and not only had he been living with that, a new layer of guilt was added when he was able to save his own life through early detection.

That’s heavy stuff — but important — as Richard also realized in his unconscious state that he needed to inform his daughter Maggie, who is pregnant with a son, since prostate cancer runs in their family.

I just love that James Pickens Jr. is using his story to spread the word about early detection in hopes of saving lives.

Nick Marsh Talks Babies And Past Relationship With Meredith After His Sister’s Surprise

Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) had previously revealed that his sister Erica suffered from addiction and years ago had left her 10-year-old daughter Charlotte for Nick to raise. On Season 22’s ninth episode we got to meet this sister (Brit Morgan), who arrived at his and Meredith’s Boston home with — SURPRISE! — another child!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nick was certain that history was about to repeat itself, especially when Erica drove off unexpectedly without her 6-week-old baby. This was heartbreaking to see, as well, as he explained to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) that he’d been planning to propose to his girlfriend when everything went down with Charlotte, and she’d left because she wasn't ready to become the parent of a 10-year-old. He was afraid Meredith would have a similar reaction.

And while they agreed they didn’t want to have more children, Nick and Meredith are endgame, and she assured him she wouldn’t have left if Erica hadn’t returned. Thankfully, she did return, and with the surgeons opening up their home to the newly introduced family members, I wonder if we’ll be seeing more of Erica down the road.

Paging Lucas’ Mom! You’re Needed At Grey Sloan Memorial

Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) hasn’t been front-and-center of the Grey’s Anatomy drama lately — despite getting involved in Jules Millin’s Izzie Stevens-lite patient hijinks — but that doesn’t mean fans have forgotten the fact that we still don’t know which one of McDreamy’s sisters is Lucas’ mom.

This is a question we’ve been asking since the gasp-worthy moment in the Season 19 premiere, when it was revealed that Lucas was Derek Shepherd’s nephew. Meredith’s late husband had four sisters, and while we can rule out Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), the three others have all made appearances in the past.

It’s almost laughable at this point that two new family members would be introduced in one episode, when they still haven’t addressed whether Skywalker belongs to Nancy (Embeth Davidtz), Liz (Neve Campbell) or Kathleen (Amy Acker). Will this mystery ever be solved?

Regardless, it looks like at least Amelia will return from sabbatical in next week’s episode, “Strip That Down,” when her ex-sister-in-law Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) comes knocking. Check out the preview below:

Grey's Anatomy 22x10 Promo "Strip That Down" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

It’s always a treat to see the Private Practice stars reunite, and I can’t wait. Tune in at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, January 29, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.