After Moving On In Latest Episode, Will FBI: Most Wanted Revisit That Remy Cliffhanger In Season 4?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 13 of FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, called “Transaction.”

FBI: Most Wanted took the task force to Minnesota in “Transaction,” where the race to rescue a kidnapped teenage girl ended with a very close call with her father nearly killing her. It was an intense episode that also avoided delving into the plot from the previous two episodes, which touched on Remy’s resolve to keep the man convicted of killing his brother behind bars . That storyline ended on a cliffhanger of sorts at the close of the February 14 episode, and some comments from Dylan McDermott to CinemaBlend suggest that it’s not over. So when will Most Wanted revisit Remy’s feelings about his brother’s case being revisited?

To recap: while Remy’s impassioned speech about keeping Larry Davis in prison despite a medical crisis seemed to close the door on him ever being freed, a documentary filmmaker dropped by Remy's apartment in the February 14 episode with the news that Davis had filed for a new trial, claiming that key evidence was withheld from the original trial that resulted in his conviction. The filmmaker plans on making the Davis case the center of her project about corruption, and asked Remy to participate.

Remy completely shut her down and told her to leave without even seeming to consider that Davis might actually be innocent of Mikey’s murder. She did manage to leave her business card behind, though, and it seemed like there was just too much detail for this plot thread to be entirely dropped. Speaking with CinemaBlend recently about the gruesome episode that he deemed his favorite of Season 4 , star Dylan McDermott opened up about Remy’s reaction to the filmmaker’s pitch:

I don't think he wants to hear it. I don't think he's ready to hear it. I think that he's been trying to put this to sleep forever. It just keeps coming back and keeps bubbling up. It won't go away. As much as it fuels him, at the same time, he just can't believe that this is his present day reality, that there could be a possible new trial. It's just something that is just so mind boggling for him, and he's not ready to deal with it. I think that's why he just says, 'Please leave.' Because there's just so much frustration going on inside of him.

He may not have been ready to hear it from the filmmaker when she first revealed that she wants him to be involved in a project that could end up chronicling Davis’ exoneration; will that be the case if he’s able to cool down and consider what she said? Or is she out of sight, out of mind, to allow him to focus on cases of the week and not dwell on his own losses? “Transaction” certainly showed Remy doing his job without dealing with any distractions about his brother.

That said, the official description for the episode that airs on February 28 includes a tease that may hint that the storyline will be revisited within a week. The description from CBS (opens in new tab) reads:

When a rising star triathlete is found violently murdered, the team chases after one of her teammates and his girlfriend. Also, Remy reunites with a true crime show producer from his past.

While the filmmaker from the February 14 episode would technically qualify as somebody from his past, she also didn’t introduce herself as a “true crime producer,” so the new episode – called “Wanted: America” – may introduce an entirely new one-off character. There’s no guarantee that this producer will have anything to do with Davis potentially getting a second trial.

Still, the mention of a producer just weeks after Remy was approached by a documentary filmmaker leads me to think that there’s going to be a connection. Unfortunately, the promo doesn’t give away any details on that front. Take a look: