FBI: Most Wanted's Dylan McDermott Previews Remy Having 'Something To Prove' And Going Undercover As A Priest In New Episode
Remy is going undercover as a priest on FBI: Most Wanted after getting news about his brother's killer, and star Dylan McDermott opened up about it.
FBI: Most Wanted is returning to CBS after a brief break, and the new episode on February 14 will put the pressure on Remy in a way that viewers don’t often see. The team will be on the case of a pair of kidnapped teens, all while Remy deals with the latest development with the man who murdered his brother all those years ago. Star Dylan McDermott opened up about the episode, called “Black Mirror,” in a conversation with CinemaBlend, including what it was like to go undercover as a priest as Remy.
On top of the kidnapping case that will lead the agents to a pastor and his brother in the February 14 episode, fans will remember that Remy recently got the news from his sister that the man convicted of killing their brother wanted to be freed from prison on a conditional medical release since he was dying from cancer. Claire wanted to just let the case go and believed that the killer had paid his debt after a quarter century in prison; Remy quite vehemently disagreed. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Dylan McDermott explained that Remy was “shocked” by his sister’s words, and continued:
Based on the request for a conditional medical release, the convicted killer's “dying day” might come sooner rather than later, and happen behind bars if Remy gets his way. Of course, that’s a fairly big “if” at this point, particularly if nobody else from the family is going to argue against it. Remy being motivated by the death of his brother was actually one of the first things that FBI: Most Wanted revealed about the character when he stepped up to replace Jess LaCroix. McDermott shared that he “always” looks forward to storylines involving Remy’s feelings about Mikey, and continued:
Even if the task force leader isn’t opening up about his brother on a weekly basis, or constantly talking to his coworkers about being motivated by Mikey’s death, Dylan McDermott is able to use that backstory as fuel for his character. That comes in especially handy in light of just how long a season of FBI: Most Wanted is from a production standpoint, as he elaborated:
FBI: Most Wanted (as well as many of the others in the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe) is often categorized as a procedural, with the main characters investigating new cases on a weekly basis. For Dylan McDermott and Remy Scott, however, there is an ongoing storyline for him as a character as well as the lead FBI agent on the fugitive task force. When I noted that TV characters having histories and threads that continue beyond just one week can help viewers become invested, McDermott replied:
There are certainly a lot of TV options nowadays, between broadcast network competition, premium cable offerings, and of course all that streaming services have to offer. (FBI: Most Wanted itself can be found streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.) Keeping fans invested can keep shows going, and that investment undoubtedly contributed to why Most Wanted earned a two-season renewal along with FBI and FBI: International.
This was particularly impressive for Most Wanted in light of the Season 3 death of Jess LaCroix, played by original series star Julian McMahon. The loss of Jess was on McDermott’s mind when he joined (fresh off of playing the villainous Richard Wheatley over on Law & Order: Organized Crime) the CBS show, as he said:
McDermott was certainly playing a very bad guy on Organized Crime as the mastermind ultimately responsible for the death of the main character’s wife, so he has had a lot of work to do in establishing Remy over the episodes since he arrived on Most Wanted. And in “Black Mirror” on February 14, that will involve Remy going undercover as a priest! The priestly twist was revealed early on in images for the episode, and the star previewed how going undercover as a priest is different than past times that he’s gone under:
While it’s safe to say that the parallels between Remy Scott the seasoned FBI agent and Dylan McDermott the actor are probably pretty limited in “Black Mirror,” the actor did have some personal experience to draw upon to play a priest. And in fact, he enjoyed playing the priest so much that he’d be game to do it again, as McDermott shared:
While the star of course didn’t drop all the spoilers of what happens that leads Remy to go undercover as a priest – or whether it’s possible that he’ll be able to revisit that persona again in the future – McDermott going “all in” is pretty promising for whatever happens in the new episode! It sounds like “Black Mirror” is an episode that fans won’t want to miss, with a case that somehow combines Remy pretending to be a priest while seemingly also dealing with the aftermath of his brother’s killer wanting to be released from jail.
See how it all goes down with the “Black Mirror” episode of FBI: Most Wanted (opens in new tab) on Tuesday, February 14 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following FBI: International (which is bringing back former series regular Christiane Paul as a guest star) at 9 p.m. and the original FBI at 8 p.m. Plus, all three shows will combine for a three-part crossover later this year, which hasn’t happened with the FBIs since back in 2021, so fans have a lot to look forward to.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
