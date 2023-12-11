After The Masked Singer's Ginuwine Was Compared To Brian McKnight, He Told Us His Reaction To The 'Crazy Guesses'

Throughout ten seasons, The Masked Singer panel has become pretty adept at guessing the identities of the mystery contestants. When Ken Jeong unexpectedly started guessing competitors correctly, I thought no one would be safe this season, but the panel didn't pick perfectly. In fact, they were pretty off the mark in guessing Husky's identity and threw out Brian McKnight as a guess, before the singer was ultimately revealed to be Ginuwine. CinemaBlend caught up with the performer following his elimination and asked about his honest reaction to the "crazy guesses" surrounding his identity.

Ginuwine, who was eliminated in the first round of a Group B final (which felt unfair), took some time out of his busy schedule to chat with CinemaBlend about participating in the show. During our chat, I couldn't help but ask him how he felt about the guesses that the panel had for his identity. When responding, the veteran singer confessed that even he felt that a pick like Brian McKnight was way off the mark:

Yeah, the Brian McKnight one. I was like, ‘Come on, y'all. Y'all got to do better than that.’ I would expect that from [Ken], but I was like, ‘I know Robin Thicke ain’t agreeing with it.’ [laughs] He even said it. He was like, ‘I work with Brian McKnight. That's not Brian McKnight.’ I was like, ‘There you go, Robin, there you go.’ But you know, I enjoyed it. And while I was standing there, that's another thing that helped me get through it because I was laughing at the comments. I was like, ‘Y'all are crazy.’ They were saying some crazy guesses. But I knew once somebody caught on they would put two and two together.

Both Brian McKnight and Ginuwine have some certified hit songs that still hold up to this day. However, any assertion that they have similar sounding voices or singing styles is certainly a stretch. Ultimately, Robin Thicke was able to put that idea to bed, as he mentioned working with McKnight in the past and knew the voices didn't match. Thicke even went on to say that as the "Brian McWhite," he could firmly say that whoever Husky was, it wasn't McKnight.

The Group B final saw Sea Queen advance to the upcoming Season 10 finale of TMS. She'll go up against Cow and Gazelle, the former of which pulled off a stunning upset that would've resulted in Gazelle's elimination if not for the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell. It originally seemed like Gazelle was the eventual winner after the first two episodes, but it now feels like it's anyone's game.

Ginuwine's time on The Masked Singer may be done, but he can leave the show with his head held high. His Season 10 performances, which are available to stream by watching previous episodes with a Hulu subscription, were worthy of a trip to the finale. Yet the elimination rounds can be brutal. Fortunately, Season 10's wild theme nights have featured the most talented ensemble of performers the show has ever seen, so anyone eliminated shouldn't feel bad at all. This season has certainly has lived up to the hype, and will likely ensure the show has a future on television for years to come. I'll also say that after those Brian McKnight picks, I'm curious about what other surprising comparisons might be made next.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Tune in and catch the final episodes of Season 10, and buckle up for what should be an exciting two-hour finale.