Agatha All Along's Lead Makeup Artist Reveals The Intense Way That Wicked Witch Of The West Look Came Together, And Now I'm Even More Impressed
This was "wickedly" masterful work.
One of the witchier titles on the 2024 TV schedule, Marvel’s Agatha All Along didn’t shy away from campiness and that was especially evident during Episode 7. The installment saw several of the main characters dress up like iconic characters, with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness styled as the Wicked Witch of the West. Upon my first time seeing the installment I was enamored with the look. However, after speaking to the head of the show’s makeup team on behalf of CinemaBlend, I’m even more impressed by how everything came together.
I had the pleasure of speaking with Agatha’s Cindy Welles and Vasilios Tanis, who led the hair and makeup teams, respectively. During our conversation, I couldn’t help but ask about how they managed to put a fresh spin on the Wicked Witch of the West’s iconic look for “Death's Hand in Mine.” Tanis – whose Marvel Cinematic Universe credits include WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home – confirmed that two people had to apply that makeup and revealed the personal flourishes that were added to update the look:
I’d like to bet that I’m not alone in having seen The Wizard of Oz and other Oz-related films over the years. And, in most of those productions, the iconic witch sports a black ensemble and a totally green visage. I found it incredibly astute that Vasilios Tanis and his team sought to use Agatha’s purple motifs not just to stay true to her as a character but as a way of conveying a fresh take on the wicked witch. Going that route may seem obvious on paper, but that’s hard to say if you consider that some makeup artists may feel tempted to pay homage to what’s come before, to a fault.
Most versions of Oz’s notorious witch tend to portray her as relatively grotesque. However, that’s not what the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania artist was seeking to do. As he went on to explain, he wanted to inject a significant amount of sheer “beauty” into this interpretation. He explained that to me as well as how this corresponds with what's known about Agatha Harkness as a character:
Honestly, I’m exhausted just thinking about the painstaking work that had to go into this. And, while this is far from the most important aspect of all this, it’s also intriguing that the debut of this version of the iconic Oz character coincides with the release of the Wicked adaptation. So it’s great that Vasilios Tanis, from the jump, made an effort to have Harkness’ witch be different:
Episode 7, which also saw recreations of Maleficent, Glinda the Good Witch and the hag version of the Evil Queen, was incredibly entertaining. It was also heartbreaking, as it featured the tragic death of Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu. Nevertheless, the producers were able to find some light amid the darkness, and I’d definitely argue that the hair and makeup efforts are among the highlights. Here’s hoping that others take notes when it comes to crafting the Wicked Witch of the West and more moving forward.
You can stream Agatha All Along in its entirety now using a Disney+ subscription. Also, now that the series is over, be sure to read up on upcoming Marvel shows.
