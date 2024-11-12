'Something Is Wrong': Roxy Sternberg Talks Barnes' Long-Awaited Return To FBI: Most Wanted And Butting Heads With Remy

FBI: Most Wanted may have returned back in October in the 2024 TV schedule with some relationship updates for the agents of the Fugitive Task Force, but Roxy Sternberg's Sheryll Barnes has been busy off-screen with setting up her kids' new life in Washington D.C. with Charlotte. Now, Barnes is on her way back to the action with the new episode on November 12, and Sternberg opened up to CinemaBlend about butting heads with Remy (Dylan McDermott) in her first case back and "trouble" on the way.

The new episode on November 12 in called "Pig Butchering," and will see Barnes disregard a direct order from Remy about investigating a scam call center. She had a bad feeling about the call she'd received from a young girl, and the investigation could get complicated. Barnes and Remy had some friction when they first belatedly started working together in the wake of Jess' death, so what's different about their conflict this time around? Sternberg answered that very question, saying:

Great question. I think initially it was all about learning one another, acclimating to one another and the new circumstances. This time round it’s less personal, and more to do with being a good team player and going against the boss’s orders. In Barnes’s defense, her gut tells her something is wrong… sometimes you’ve gotta follow it.. no matter consequences.

As one of the last two members of the Fugitive Task Force who has been around from the very beginning of FBI: Most Wanted, Barnes has spent five full seasons and counting proving that following her gut can crack cases wide open... but that doesn't mean Remy will appreciate it if that goes against his orders. Sternberg's preview that "it's less personal" this time is interesting particularly in light of the two bonding over relationship troubles last season. (You can revisit that particular episode streaming with a Peacock subscription.)

Unfortunately, her efforts to reconcile with Charlotte last season didn't work, leading to a split and her ex-wife relocating to D.C. with their kids. Sternberg clarified that the personal turmoil isn't going to keep Barnes from doing her job, saying:

I think she’s more than ready! It’s a welcome distraction and couldn’t come at a better time. She needs to excel at work as her personal life has been somewhat shattered. This phone call, and this case is everything she needed, hence going after it guns blazing even though her orders were to 'kick it to Jubal.'

Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) has been cracking cases on FBI despite personal struggles of his own for seven seasons, so it tracks that Remy would have faith that his team could handle the call center case. Barnes evidently just would rather go in "guns blazing" than pass the case over. It remains to be seen if she'll face any consequences from Remy for going against his order, and Sternberg shared her take on whether Barnes truly has a support system on the job:

Yes. Whether she has taken advantage of it previously is another question. I think she finds herself opening up a little more than usual, which she finds reassuring- she spends the majority of her time with her fellow agents. Day in day out they put their lives in each others hands. I think it’s only natural that they would lean on eachother during difficult periods!

Luckily, the wait to see how FBI: Most Wanted handles Barnes' return is nearly over, as "Pig Butchering" will air on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Based on the promo, the Fugitive Task Force has a dangerous case ahead, even if they don't investigate the way Remy intended. Take a look:

FBI: Most Wanted 6x04 Promo "Pig Butchering" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

As always, Most Wanted closes out CBS' Tuesday night of crime drama with FBI airing at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: International airing at 9 p.m. ET. If you prefer streaming to watching live, you can also find the newest episodes of all three shows next day with a Paramount+ subscription this fall.