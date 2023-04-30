Ahead Of The Equalizer's Return, Actress Lorraine Toussaint Shares What She's Proud Of After Three Seasons

The Equalizer is one of many hit shows approaching a finale in May, as the final episode of Season 3 will air on CBS in just a few weeks after taking the night of April 30 off. The show is fresh off of an episode that shone the spotlight on Lorraine Toussaint’s Vi and the importance of speaking up in cases of domestic abuse. Ahead of the next episode, Toussaint opened up to CinemaBlend about what she loves and is proud of about The Equalizer after three seasons so far.

Lorraine Toussaint has been part of The Equalizer cast from the first season, and Aunt Vi has experienced some serious highs and lows over the years. The most recent episode involved both for the character, as she had to revisit her own history as a victim of domestic abuse, but was able to save another woman’s life by refusing to give up on her in the process.

The actress had shared her hopes that the episode would empower the audience to be “more courageous” in situations that would require somebody to speak up and provide support. When I noted that the message of support is fitting for The Equalizer with its sense of family and community, Toussaint responded:

I love that aspect of our show. I love that we are invested in the community and that we are actively involved in the community and that the stories that our writers find are community stories oftentimes. I think that the character of Vi is an excellent vehicle, because she's not glamorous. I'm not equalizing the way the McCall character is, but it also sends a message to our audience that wherever you are, you can advocate. You can be an activist for right, for justice. You can help, you can be an equalizer in a very small, very significant way by standing up for what's right. I love that quality of our show.

The show has proven many times over the years that there are ways for people to be equalizers without having McCall’s history and skills, especially when touching on very personal issues. Vi’s history with domestic abuse fueling her determination to help another woman is just one example from this season; by using some different perspectives , the series aired a powerful episode about antisemitism that ended with an important message from Harry . Not too long before that, the winter premiere delved into Mel’s history with her family .

Of course, nowhere in The Equalizer is the sense of family and community stronger than in the little family unit of McCall, Vi, and Delilah. When speaking about the “incredibly delicate” scene between McCall and Vi in the last episode, Lorraine Toussaint shared that the love between the three characters is mirrored by the love between the three actresses playing the different generations of women. Toussaint went on to share why she’s proud of how the show demonstrates different kinds of equalizing within that household, saying:

You're seeing it happen in the Vi character and in a very different way, in an equally powerful way, in the Delilah character where she is in school with her friends. As a teen, there are issues there that she's had to step out on the limb for. These are very brave women in very different ways. That's one of the things I like most about these characters, these three women in this household. They're brave without even realizing it sometimes. It's clear the McCall character is, but so is Delilah and so is Vi. I'm proud of these women. I'm proud of this character.

Unfortunately, time is running out for fans to see these characters that Lorraine Toussaint is so proud of before the end of the 2022-2023 TV season. The Season 3 finale of The Equalizer will air on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles. On the plus side, The Equalizer was renewed for another two seasons last spring, so Season 4 is already guaranteed without the kinds of cuts and concessions required for the Blue Bloods renewal elsewhere on the network this spring.