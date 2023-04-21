The Equalizer's Lorraine Toussaint Shares Her Hopes For The Show Addressing Domestic Violence And 'Important Message' Of Powerful New Episode
Lorraine Toussaint spoke about The Equalizer's upcoming episode addressing domestic violence, and how Vi will step up.
The Equalizer hasn’t shied away from addressing difficult and even sometimes uncomfortable topics over the three seasons so far, including antisemitic hate not too long ago. Now, the CBS drama is set to tackle the subject of domestic abuse via the character of Vi. Played by Lorraine Toussaint, Vi isn’t always in the thick of the cases of the week, with McCall (Queen Latifah) and her team usually solving cases. In the “No Way Out” episode, Vi will step up when she suspects that somebody she knows is a victim of domestic abuse, and Toussaint opened up to CinemaBlend about what she hopes fans take away from the episode, and its “important message.”
According to the CBS episode description, Vi will come to suspect that her masseuse is in situation of domestic abuse. Lorraine Toussaint previewed how The Equalizer approaches the sensitive but important message of awareness about domestic abuse in “No Way Out,” saying:
The Equalizer – which, as Adam Goldberg has said, is able to take advantage of “different perspectives” to tell well-rounded stories – is empowering Vi in a different way when she steps up for a friend who seems to be suffering from domestic abuse. Lorraine Toussaint explained that a person not ignoring red flags is an “important message,” even if it means crossing boundaries. The actress continued:
It sounds like Vi’s masseuse may not initially embrace the attempts to reach out in case something is wrong, but the character seemingly won’t be discouraged from continuing to try to help. Could we expect anything else from Vi, who isn’t exactly known for giving up on the people she cares about? Toussaint elaborated on what it meant to her that her character doesn’t just give up:
Lorraine Toussaint hopes that the episode can empower the audience, as Vi seemingly tries to empower the victim in this episode. Fans will have to wait and see whether or not the character is able to help the victim in time, but all signs point toward a powerful episode addressing a difficult issue from the perspective of a deeply caring character.
It also remains to be seen how involved the Season 3 cast members playing McCall’s team will be with the case, but Toussaint opened up about how it felt to her as an actress that The Equalizer is addressing domestic abuse via her character, saying that it “felt appropriate” because Vi has “lived a great deal of life” with “many different kinds of relationships” through “good times and hard times.” She continued:
The episode writers took advantage of resources for “No Way Out,” including consulting with L.A.-based domestic abuse treatment center Jenesse for insight on the dynamics in abuse situations. As for within the episode, it will address what it can take to help the victims of domestic abuse, as Toussaint said:
Lorraine Toussaint went on to comment that it “does take the resources of the community to also be there to support the person who’s being abused.” If there’s anything that the tight-knight group of characters – particularly the three generations of women living in the McCall household, with Vi, Robyn, and Delilah – can be counted on for, it’s a sense of community.
Whether that community will be enough in Vi’s attempt to help a friend in “No Way Out” is a question that can only be answered with the new episode. Tune in to CBS on Sunday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET for the “No Way Out” episode of The Equalizer (opens in new tab), and/or streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Check out the promo for a teaser of what to expect:
Now is the time to make sure to stay current on the hit drama, with the Season 3 finale arriving on May 21. The Equalizer was one of a handful of shows lucky enough to get a two-season renewal from CBS last spring (along with the three FBI shows), so fans don’t have to worry about whether or not it will be back for the 2023-2024 TV season. For now, you can always check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule for what to check out during summer hiatus.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
