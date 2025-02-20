Reacher’s Sonya Cassidy Breaks Down Duffy’s Funny Reaction To Seeing Reacher Walk Down The Road In Only Underwear: ‘My God, Well Done.’
Wouldn't all our jaws be on the floor?
Spoilers for the first three episodes of Reacher Season 3, and specifically, Episode 3 – “Number 2 with a Bullet” – are ahead. To catch up on the show, you can stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription.
To quote Reacher newcomer Sonya Cassidy, we love it when a show “winks at itself,” and that’s exactly what this series did in Season 3, Episode 3 when Alan Ritchson walked down the road in only his underwear toward the Susan Duffy actress. Her character’s reaction to the whole situation is what made this moment so funny and meta, and luckily, I got the inside scoop on what made this scene so wildly entertaining for both Cassidy and viewers.
So, here's the context of the scene, to get to Duffy and escape the house, Reacher had to go for a swim. So, he stripped down to his boxer briefs on the side of a cliff, dove into the water, and swam to where his partner for the season was waiting. Sonya Cassidy’s character, understandably, was floored by her colleague's physique, and right before the opening credits slammed down she said – with a dropped jaw – “Fuck me” when she saw him.
So, when I had the chance to chat with the Duffy actress about Reacher’s third season ahead of its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, I had to ask her what was going through Duffy’s head during that moment. She humorously replied with:
I mean, how can you not be “mighty impressed?’ Alan Ritchson is in remarkable shape, and he’s very invested in creating epic action for Reacher (which sometimes means getting thrown through walls). That means Reacher looks incredible, and Duffy got to experience his good looks for the first time in that moment, reacting in a way that I think a lot of the audience would if they were in her shoes.
However, there’s more to this interaction than meets the eye. Cassidy continued to talk about this scene between Duffy and Reacher by explaining that it was fun to see this flash of awe in Episode 3. Her character was not immediately impressed by Ritchson’s titular hero. Oh, no, it took some time, as she explained:
Reacher is starting to prove himself to her though, and I’m sure the good looks help a bit. To that point, Sonya Cassidy teased what’s to come for Duffy and Reacher, saying:
“Well done” is right, Alan Ritchson looks incredible in the scene, and him playing the moment straight and not even blinking over her reaction is honestly iconic. That, mixed with Duffy’s little “Fuck me” and the title card slam right after makes for a hilarious scene that also tells us a lot about the relationship between these two.
Honestly, it’s fun instances like this mixed with the epic action of Reacher that makes it one of Prime Video’s best shows. It knows how to poke fun and wink at itself, which makes for an entertaining experience for viewers and the cast too. Now, we’ll have to keep our eye out for more examples like this one that will leave our jaws on the floor, like Duffy’s was when she saw Reacher walk around that corner.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
