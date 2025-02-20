Reacher’s Sonya Cassidy Breaks Down Duffy’s Funny Reaction To Seeing Reacher Walk Down The Road In Only Underwear: ‘My God, Well Done.’

Spoilers for the first three episodes of Reacher Season 3 , and specifically, Episode 3 – “Number 2 with a Bullet” – are ahead. To catch up on the show, you can stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription .

Read More About Reacher (Image credit: Prime Video) Reacher's Alan Ritchson Knows Fans Joke About His Character's Lack Of Gym Time, And I Love That He Doesn't Try To Hide How Ridiculous It Is

To quote Reacher newcomer Sonya Cassidy, we love it when a show “winks at itself,” and that’s exactly what this series did in Season 3, Episode 3 when Alan Ritchson walked down the road in only his underwear toward the Susan Duffy actress. Her character’s reaction to the whole situation is what made this moment so funny and meta, and luckily, I got the inside scoop on what made this scene so wildly entertaining for both Cassidy and viewers.

So, here's the context of the scene, to get to Duffy and escape the house, Reacher had to go for a swim. So, he stripped down to his boxer briefs on the side of a cliff, dove into the water, and swam to where his partner for the season was waiting. Sonya Cassidy’s character, understandably, was floored by her colleague's physique, and right before the opening credits slammed down she said – with a dropped jaw – “Fuck me” when she saw him.

So, when I had the chance to chat with the Duffy actress about Reacher’s third season ahead of its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , I had to ask her what was going through Duffy’s head during that moment. She humorously replied with:

It was very funny. I love that moment because I feel like Duffy is the entire audience in that moment. I love when the show winks at itself, and in that moment, that's like a major wink of like ‘We all know.’ And Duffy gets the pleasure of experiencing it firsthand and has such a pure response of sort of delighted shock. Yeah, I think she's mighty impressed.

I mean, how can you not be “mighty impressed?’ Alan Ritchson is in remarkable shape , and he’s very invested in creating epic action for Reacher (which sometimes means getting thrown through walls ). That means Reacher looks incredible, and Duffy got to experience his good looks for the first time in that moment, reacting in a way that I think a lot of the audience would if they were in her shoes.

However, there’s more to this interaction than meets the eye. Cassidy continued to talk about this scene between Duffy and Reacher by explaining that it was fun to see this flash of awe in Episode 3. Her character was not immediately impressed by Ritchson’s titular hero. Oh, no, it took some time, as she explained:

What I also think is great about it being delayed for that moment is that when Duffy first meets Reacher, she's not swooning for him, she's not impressed by him. She's like, ‘Who the fuck are you? Why you are my turf? What do you know? Can I trust you?’ She has a whole other job to do, and he's just come into the mix and complicated things. In her gut, she feels like she can trust him. So she's like, ‘Okay, well, let's see where this goes. And he looks like he could be pretty handy.’

Reacher is starting to prove himself to her though, and I’m sure the good looks help a bit. To that point, Sonya Cassidy teased what’s to come for Duffy and Reacher, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But I like that through the season, we see a kind of trust and a respect. And, you know, her kind of letting her tough guard down and her professionalism of, you know, ‘Yeah, we're here to work together, but my God, well done.’

“Well done” is right, Alan Ritchson looks incredible in the scene, and him playing the moment straight and not even blinking over her reaction is honestly iconic. That, mixed with Duffy’s little “Fuck me” and the title card slam right after makes for a hilarious scene that also tells us a lot about the relationship between these two.