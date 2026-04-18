The One Thing That Made Spaceballs 2 Different From The Original, According To Rick Moranis: ‘Other Than That…’

Josh Gad teased Spaceballs 2 plans for years and, now, the film is truly coming to fruition. What's particularly exciting about the sci-fi spoof sequel is that the vast majority of the surviving main cast members are returning, and that includes Rick Moranis. Of course, Moranis, who's been out of the live-action acting game since 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, is reprising his role as the villainous Dark Helmet. So this film marks an auspicious moment for Moranis and, in terms of how the filming experience compared to the first one, he cited one key difference.

When a BTS Instagram photo surfaced of the Spaceballs 2 cast uniting for a table read, you better believe fans were in their feels seeing Rick Moranis there. It was fortunate that producer Mel Brooks was able to sell Moranis on returning for the legacy sequel. The cast recently assembled at CinemaCon to promote the film (which is now officially subtitled The New One), ET asked about what made filming this latest movie different from the first. In Moranis' estimation, it has to do with a key casting addition:

Well, for me, it felt like I was living life all over again, and working with people who are the age that I was for the last time I did this. The only difference was Bill came with his son. But other than that, it felt exactly like the first movie.

It must have been an amazing feeling to reunite with the same budding cast almost 40 years later. And, yes, Lewis Pullman is indeed joining his dad, Bill in Spaceballs 2 as the son of Lone Starr and Queen Vespa, because who else would he play?

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Honestly, it's easy to understand why Moranis would have a surreal feeling while being on set with his co-star and his son (who's the spitting image of him). Of course, it was also a momentous moment for the Bill Pullman. He previously shared a sweet take on working with Lewis, saying like he was watching himself, as his son was the same age as him when he did the first movie. I can't wait to see their father/son dynamic play on the big screen.

Other than Rick Moranis, his other castmates chimed in on other ways the Spaceballs 2 experience was unique. For instance, Vespa actress Daphne Zuniga humorously said this time that she needed “naps and more coffee.” (Considering her iconic character is going from Princess to Queen, she’s clearly ruling space more caffeinated and refreshed this time.)

As for Bill Pullman, not only will his son be joining the cast, but his wife will also be playing a role in the space opera parody, and “she gets a laugh.” Clearly, the Pullmans are a very talented clan with a sense of humor that’s sure to play a great role in a galaxy “very, very, very, very far away.”

Of course, I'm supremely excited to see Rick Moranis don his helmet once more and play the humorously evil space villain he's become synonymous with. Considering the original Spaceballs is one of the best parody movies of all time, I hope Josh Greenbaum's film channels the Mel Brooks magic while also adding fresh elements to the franchise.

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Spaceballs: The New One hits theaters on April 23, 2027. In the meantime, fans can watch the first movie using a Prime Video subscription.