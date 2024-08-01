'Alien: Romulus' Comic-Con 2024 Interviews | Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Fede Álvarez & More
"Alien: Romulus" stars joined CinemaBlend alongside filmmaker Fede Alvarez at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss behind-the-scenes details about their upcoming film.
"Alien: Romulus" stars Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux, David Jonsson and Spike Fearn joined CinemaBlend alongside filmmaker Fede Alvarez at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss behind-the-scenes details about their upcoming film. They reveal how they filmed the crazy water sequences we see in the trailer, who they'd like to see cosplays of at future Cons, Isabella's adorable CMB (Cheif Morale Booster) Bonbon and so much more.
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.