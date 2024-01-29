'Argylle' Interviews With Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson And More

Director Matthew Vaughn and his cast (Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena) sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about their new spy film "Argylle." They discuss some of the soon-to-be-classic one-liners, how Samuel L. Jackson can make any scene great, and a John Cena, Henry Cavill love scene that totally wasn't in the film...

Video Chapters:

00:18 - John Cena & Ariana DeBose On What DOESN'T Happen In 'Argylle'

01:29 - Bryce Dallas Howard's Killer One-Liner

03:28- Samuel L. Jackson Can Make Any Scene Great

04:11 - The Sport Memorabilia Samuel L. Jackson Asked To Be Included In The Film

04:37 - John Cena & Ariana DeBose On What They Are Working To Be Better At In Life