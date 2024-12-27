I Asked The Red One Cast About Making A Real, Practical Movie Like Red One. They Got Real About The Challenges, Including 'Not Getting Eaten By The Suit'

The trajectory of the 2024 movie schedule had some pretty surprising results that started off on the wrong foot, only to gain footing over time. Amazon-MGM Studios’ action-adventure romp starring Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most notable examples of this sort of outlier, as Red One tanked in theatrical release but became a streaming hit

It’s moments like that which reinforce people that have faith in trusting the process. Surprisingly, while Red One director Jake Kasdan hasn’t worked on a practical effects picture before, that lack of experience excited him when it came to tackling this holly jolly undertaking. As CinemaBlend was on hand to hear Kasdan’s answer to the question, his reasoning for even tackling such uncharted territory is quite admirable:

We never even considered doing it CG. We always wanted to do it [practically]. … When you get an actor like this who takes on the challenge that Kristofer [Hivju] did, [thinking] ‘How do I make this performance shine through so that it's not eaten by the suit? So that the character isn't really the suit?’ We've spent months developing that look, but then he's acting it and it's just this explosive, energetic thing that, you know, lights everybody up. So it was one of the great kinds of fun sequences I've ever had a chance to do.

You want to talk about Christmas miracles? When I attended a screening to write my Red One review, I was one of the first people surprised to actually enjoy the picture. The wave of fans started growing stronger over time, with several members of the CinemaBlend team, like our own Rich Knight, sharing their own face turns on the movie.

The news was so good, it inspired Dwayne Johnson’s thanks to Red One fans . However, that wasn’t a last minute publicity move to embrace a film that looked destined to fail. That magic was baked in from day one, and it just took some people a little longer than others to become true believers.

Sitting in on that virtual press conference, we were all treated to former/ upcoming MCU movie star Chris Evans geeking out over the quality of performances that avoided “getting eaten by the suit.” With that in mind, here’s what CinemaBlend learned in this earlier sit down with the Red One cast:

I grew up on movies like Labyrinth and The Neverending Story, where it was all practical and it was real. Those things stuck with you as a kid, 'cause It was things that you never saw in your normal life. I know now that every other movie is just loaded with CG, and in a way there's so much of it that when you do get a film that goes practical, it still sticks with you in that same way.

For as jaded as film fans seemed to be with Red One's arrival, the tune is changing every day when pertaining to this potential new tradition. The next week or so will be interesting to keep an eye on, since the close of 2024 will probably see folks tapering off from Amazon-MGM Studios' festive offering.

Just like Chris Evans and Jake Kasdan reflected above, having actors either interacting with and/or embodying the practical world of Red One really does rub off on the audience. Those of you who want to save Santa at home, or in theaters, can either catch it on the big screen or on the couch. For the latter option, you’ll need a Prime Video subscription and probably a cup of hot cocoa. It’s winter, and that hot treat never goes out of style.