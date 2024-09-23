Big Brother's T'Kor Clottey May Have Looked Calm During Season 26's Wild Moments, But Told Us How She Really Felt

Big Brother Season 26 started earning its chaotic season label the moment Angela Murray blew-up on Matt Hardeman in Week 1. Despite the chaos, we've watched one Houseguest keep her cool in spite of the constant drama, right through her recent eviction. T'Kor Clottey seemingly stayed calm the entirety of her game time, but she clarified to CinemaBlend that certainly wasn't the case.

T'Kor answered CinemaBlend's submitted question before entering the jury house, for which I inquired how she appeared to remain so calm, cool, and collected during the game. The Houseguest did seem surprised to hear that Big Brother fans such as myself had that impression, and noted that her inner feelings were anything but subdued. In her words:

Was I calm, cool, and collected during the show? The answer is most definitely no. Every single day, I was an anxious mess. Even on eviction days, even if I wasn't on the block, even if one of my allies wasn't on the block. I was still very anxious about how that vote would go, what would happen during the next HOH, what would happen during the next veto, looking ahead but also needing a plan. For the current present in my life I'm definitely an overthinker. I appreciate that I came off calm, cool, and collected, but my mind and my heart were racing constantly during this game.

I can't help but laugh upon hearing such honesty from T'Kor now that she's out of the house. Big Brother's Week 6 Head of Household winner so often reacted like nothing impacted her, but she apparently has a tremendously good poker face. She was, in her own words, an "anxious mess," which makes me feel bad for her in hindsight.

T'Kor gained a reputation for being one of the more passive players in Season 26, mainly because of viewers' perceptions of her from streaming Big Brother live feeds. Now that we know the amount of inner turmoil she struggled with, it's a wonder she was able to keep it under wraps rather than spiraling out of control like Angela Murray has on so many occasions. I'm still a fan of Angela, but her gameplay is not the example anyone who wants to win Big Brother should emulate.

I'm sure more than a few viewers would argue that T'Kor brought some of the anxiety and stress of the season upon herself when she nominated Tucker Des Lauriers for eviction during her HOH. Evicting her strongest ally led to her alliance no longer running the game and set the stage for her eventual eviction during Leah Peter's HOH week. While many fans saw that as a colossal misstep, T'Kor confirmed to Julie Chen Moonves on her eviction night that she still felt she made the right call in nominating Tucker.

Now she's in the jury house with Quinn, and they're waiting for two more Houseguests to join them later this week. CinemaBlend has some thoughts on who may be in the most danger following the Week 10 veto competition, but we'll save the spoilers for readers who want to read them before the episode. All I can say is that I've already called this the best modern season of Big Brother, and I don't think the end of the season will change that opinion.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesday, September 25th, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the entire veto competition and the wild plans in store for the rest of Makensy Manbeck's HOH week.