Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 10 Veto, And The Devastating Impact It Might Have On Them

The ongoing Big Brother 26 has been messy every single week so far, so are we surprised that it's happening yet again? I know that I'm not, and I can't help but feel some sympathy for Week 10 HOH Makensy Manbeck following the results of the veto competition. It's looking like the veto competition will impact one Houseguest's game in a significant way, unless they can find a way to turn it all around.

For those who need a refresher before we get into that, Makensy has nominated Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka for eviction. Now that we have that out of the way, let's get into the results and how they are shifting the entire house's perspective.

Makensy Won The Week 10 Veto

I remember early on in Big Brother, when Makensy openly wondered why so many people thought she was a competitive threat. I'm sure she's not asking that any longer, as her veto win is going to give her full control of the week. Makensy originally intended to keep nominations the same and target Angela for eviction. However, Chelsie Baham and Cam Sullivan-Brown have been in her ear about using the veto to put up Leah Peters and have her sent out instead.

Makensy doesn't want Leah evicted on her HOH week, because she feels that will lose her a jury vote. That said, with the pressure on from her allies, she may be persuaded and put up Leah, which would mean the veto streak and Angela's incredible streak of being saved from eviction would remain intact. I wouldn't say this decision is locked in yet, but we'll know for sure when the veto ceremony happens on Monday.

Makensy Just Expedited The House's Plans For Her Eviction

Regardless of whether Makensy uses the veto, her win this week had a lot of Houseguests talking. Nobody wants to hear that when they're in an alliance with four of the remaining seven contestants. Obviously, all of these people want to win Big Brother, and they're realizing that someone in this house is becoming the new Tucker Des Lauriers.

In the past 24 hours, I've seen Chelsie, Cam, Rubina and Kimo privately discuss getting Makensy out at the next eviction because of how much she keeps winning. The upcoming Double Eviction episode this Thursday will present that opportunity unless Makensy can pull out yet another veto win and guarantee her safety.

At this point, it seems that would be her only option to survive, and it wouldn't be impossible for her to pull it off. Two of her most clutch victories came during quick competitions in the A.I. Arena, so I would say she'd be favored to win it at this point. We'll have to wait and see how the rest of this week plays out, but I think Makensy should be very worried about her odds of going home sooner than she expects.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sunday, September 22nd at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see how Makensy won the HOH and, after that, be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what other shows are on the way this fall season.