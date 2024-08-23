Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 6 HOH, And The Dangerous Move That Could Ruin Their Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Friday, August 23rd. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Now that Tucker Laruriers' Week 5 Head of Household is over, it seemed like the house was finally settling down. Of course, Big Brother Season 26 has been in constant chaos since the first week, so it tracks the Week 6 winner is already potentially making a dangerous move.

For those who weren't streaming Big Brother live feeds in the early hours of the morning, CinemaBlend has the answers. Here's who won the Week 6 HOH and the wild move they floated by alliance members that could have them in some big trouble once their week is up.

(Image credit: CBS)

T'Kor Won The Week 6 HOH

T'Kor Clottey has come alive in the past couple of weeks in this game. On the heels of helping orchestrate a vote flip and attempting to make another one happen, T'Kor is now the Week 6 Head of Household. To grab a win like this just on the heels of finalizing a Final Four alliance with Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and Tucker is huge, or it least it would be if she wasn't suggesting a dangerous move that could blow up her new alliance before it even got started.

(Image credit: CBS)

T'Kor Is Suggesting Tucker Go Up As A Pawn, And It Seems Like A Terrible Move For Her

In the early hours of the morning, T'Kor considered her options for eviction. In a conversation with Kimo, she assured that he, Rubina, and Chelsie Baham were the people she was absolutely not considering to nominate. She then added that she's considered asking Tucker to volunteer as a pawn, but she wasn't know if she'd do that for sure.

It may seem innocent enough, considering Tucker has volunteered to be a pawn for other HOHs before. Of course, Kimo seemed to know his alliance member better than that, and immediately ran to Rubina to talk about how they should not allow her to do that to Tucker:

Rubina: he should not volunteer.. its too dangerous Kimo: we have to make sure he never touches the block ever #bb26 pic.twitter.com/tJiEaQr4vMAugust 23, 2024

It's likely that they know T'Kor's way of navigating this game that many Big Brother viewers are picking up on the more they watch. She never outright says what she wants to do at first, but tries to lay the pieces in conversations early on. By putting Tucker on the block, she's opening up her ally to getting evicted, knowing there's no shortage of people who will vote him out that are still in the house.

I think it's clear from last week that T'Kor doesn't necessarily want Tucker in this game. It's not a wild thing to want, honestly, considering he's the most dominate player. Her problem is she's suggesting it at the worst possible time, and I can see the mere mention causing all sorts of problems just when it seemed her game was taking off.

To start, nominating Tucker is still very dangerous, considering Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that the A.I. Arena will remain active for another week. Nominating him outright will give Tucker two chances to save himself, and odds so far say he's going to win at least one of those, if not both.

Tucker is not interested in being nominated, and putting him up anyway or pressuring him to do so will cause problems. Frankly, I think it's a terrible game move for T'Kor, considering she just formed a Final Four with him, Rubina, and T'Kor ahead of this eviction. There are still plenty of targets to get through. Why would you want to put one of your biggest allies at risk?

It's unnecessary, considering T'Kor has great relationships with people who would much sooner send Tucker out the door for her. Quinn Martin is still looking for that shot as soon as he can take it, as is Chelsie. There will be better times to take the shot at Tucker than now, especially if you're T'Kor. As it stands, it seems like she'd just be doing other people's dirty work and potentially reaping none of the rewards afterward by being a target by her former allies.

I'll add that I may have her intentions wrong, as Tucker originally volunteered to be a pawn for her but then backed out. Perhaps her suggestion to Kimo was merely rooted in that, and she's not seriously considering putting him up. One thing I do know, however, is that she shouldn't do it now that he's said he doesn't want to go up, as that could cause a Houseguest blow-up bigger than when Angela Murray took on Matt Hardeman.

We'll see how T'Kor's big week as Head of Household plays out as Big Brother airs episodes on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in on Sunday to see her big win and learn who became the A.I. Instigator.