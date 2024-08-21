The Big Twist At The End Of Emily In Paris Season 4, Part 1 Was A Shock. Thanks To Gabriel's Actor And Darren Star I Think I Get It Now

Spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1, down below! The first five episodes are available to watch right now, and the next five will be released as part of the Netflix schedule in September.

As one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix , Emily in Paris has plenty of drama and romance, and usually the drama has something to do with the romance. In Season 4, Part 1, we saw how Camille and Gabriel took a surprising turn, as the episodes ended in a twist that I personally didn't see coming. However, Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) and Darren Star (the creator of the series) had a different take on that Camille twist – one that makes me understand the characters a little more.

For those who don't remember, previously Camille told Gabriel she was pregnant with his child, which became a Season 3 Emily in Paris moment that made me want to pull my hair out. Now, in the finale for Season 4 Part 1, it was revealed that Camille was never actually pregnant, and instead of telling Gabriel immediately, she decided to keep it a secret. It's a surprising twist for the character.

Sure, Camille's never been the type to always tell the truth, but hiding that big of a reveal is, frankly, shocking. In fact, it could potentially ruin the friendship that's built between Camille and Gabriel over the years despite the two not being a couple anymore.

While I was still shaken up, I got to talk with Lucas Bravo about how Gabriel might feel about this situation and discovering this lie, and the actor openly admitted, "It's a lot." Still, he pointed out it's not like Gabriel is entirely innocent either, referencing when he lied to Emily back in Season 1:

Yeah, it's a lot because, I mean, I feel like the first lie levels them up in terms of what he did in Season 1 towards Emily. But I feel like he didn't lie. He just didn't tell the truth or didn't verbalize it, which is. for some people different and for some people the exact same thing as lying. He's a very forgiving person, so I don't know. But at the same time, he's so happy about this baby. This baby gives him the stamina and the courage to chase after the woman he loves and chase after the star for the restaurant. It might be hard to digest.

For those who need a refresher, at the time Camille lied to Gabriel, he was throwing an impromptu party at his restaurant after he found out that Marianne wasn't actually a Michelin-star critic, releasing him from stress. At this point, Emily and Gabriel were together (as she continuously gets drawn back to Gabriel ), and Sofia had left Camille.

Truthfully, I could see how it would be hard for Gabriel to digest the news even after all this celebrating, but Darren Star honestly admitted that it just "wasn't the moment" to tell everyone, saying it's not really a lie - more of a "delay" to reveal the truth:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In that moment, with the room full of people, it really wasn't the moment to break that kind of news. ... to me, it seemed like more of a delay than a lie.

Camille is one of those characters from the Emily in Paris cast who has been around since the first season and has had her fair share of ups and downs, often involving Gabriel. This particular twist is the one that shakes things up too much. But, from Star's perspective, I understand why she did what she did a little more now.

But here's hoping she comes clean when Part 2 drops because I'm not sure Gabriel could take that much more drama, even if they live in Paris. Good grief.