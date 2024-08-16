Emily In Paris' Lily Collins Finally Explains What Draws Emily To Gabriel Every Season, And I Totally Understand The Relationship Better Now

Spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 down below! The first five episodes are available to watch right now, and the next five will be released as part of the 2024 TV schedule in September. All of it can be seen with a Netflix subscription .

Emily in Paris is one of the best shows on Netflix to binge-watch, and a big reason as to why are the characters. Within the Emily in Paris cast, there are two people specifically that we all know and love - Gabriel and Emily - and their will they/won't they status as a couple has always been a topic of conversation. Now, with the duo being an especially big part of Season 4, Part 1, star Lily Collins shared her thoughts on why, in a sea of men in Paris, Emily always goes back to Gabriel.

Those who have watched Emily in Paris know that Emily wasn't with Gabriel last season. In fact, she dated Alfie (played by Lucien Laviscount). However, they broke things off in the first episode of Season 4. Despite this, Emily swears during "Masquerade" that she wants to find a new love interest – however, by the end of the episode, she goes home with Gabriel.

Prior to the first part coming out, I had the chance to speak with the actress behind the titular character, Lily Collins, regarding the couple and why Emily always goes back to Gabriel. She explained during our interview for CinemaBlend that Emily finds him "mysterious," but he was also the first person she really felt a "spark" with when she first arrived in France. That makes their relationship even more special, as she said:

There's something mysterious about him. There's something about the way that the two of them communicate that keeps Emily wanting to dig deeper. And you'll see in part two that it also plays into their relationship. A big thing is communication. And I don't know; I just feel that it's the first person that Emily was interested in Paris. And I think there's a lot to be said about when you first meet someone, what that feels like and that spark. And she had that with him right away, and it feels unresolved. And there's just too many things that have complicated their relationship along the way to just let it fizzle.

That first spark feeling is a strong one, and I totally get why Emily would feel drawn to Gabriel. Being in a new city and meeting new people is hard, and those first relationships you make are vital and impactful.

Collins continued, saying that another reason why Emily decided to really be in a relationship with Gabriel is that her character isn't the type to just let things go. She would have "FOMO" (fear of missing out) if she didn't at least try to make things work with the chef:

I think for her, she thrives off of really wanting to give it a go. And so finally allowing themselves to live and breathe and giving it a go, it allows Emily to know what that experience is. I think she'd have major FOMO if she didn't.

Emily in Paris has certainly had its fair share of romances throughout its three complete seasons. I personally liked Alfie a lot more for Emily, because he was so charming and handsome – the actor even reportedly landed in the running for James Bond .

But, considering what Collins said, I genuinely understand Emily and Gabriel and their deep connection a lot more now. Honestly, I'm rooting for them – even after the craziness that was Emily in Paris Season 3, which made me want to pull my hair out .

So, here’s hoping these two somehow work it out in Season 4 amidst all the drama.