Dwayne Johnson’s Daughters Pulled An A+ Prank On Him, And A Classic Will Ferrell Movie Was Involved

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be one of the most well-known names out there, but he’s constantly sharing with people on social media that he’s more than a movie star and WWE legend. First and foremost, he’s a proud dad who would likely do just about anything for his daughters. But just like any other dad, the Jungle Cruise actor is still subject to pranks from his young kids even though he’s a household name. However, I don’t think he expected their most recent A+ trick to involve Will Ferrell in his bathroom.

No, the Anchorman actor wasn’t actually in The Rock’s bathroom, but he definitely was there in (Halloween) spirit. Johnson posted his POV of the prank with some creepy music to his Instagram, showing how his daughters had strategically placed a classic Will Ferrell character’s cardboard cutout to jump-scare their dad:

Maybe “evil” isn’t the word I’d use to describe Buddy the Elf from the classic Will Ferrell holiday movie Elf , but the choice in cutout is definitely a strange one. And that begs the question, why this character? Perhaps a Beetlejuice or Ghostface would have been more on theme, although Buddy has proven to be a “creepy” character given the circumstances . Seeing this figure in my shower at 2 a.m. would definitely qualify.

Clearly, the Jumanji actor’s description of the cutout is semi-poking fun at Ferrell, but it sounds like Jasmine and Tiana Johnson got their dad pretty good. You’d think the WWE legend who just played UFC fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine wouldn’t scare easily. He’s definitely someone you don’t want to mess with , inside or outside the ring.

But this big tough guy has proven to have a softer side when it comes to his daughters , having tea parties and taking them to see Lilo and Stitch . Although if I were the Central Intelligence actor’s kids, I’d sleep with one eye open in case of a prank retaliation.

I’m still not sure why Will Ferrell was the chosen one here, but I hope this video reaches him because I would love to see the Talladega Nights actor’s reaction. Perhaps it’s the Johnson girls’ way of ushering in the holiday season post-Halloween, although something tells me their scheming is year-round, independent of any holiday. I think Buddy the Elf would approve, though.

However, their dad is in one of the best Christmas movies in recent years, Red One. I can imagine the holiday season is a big deal in their house. Now that Will Ferrell (or at least this cardboard version of him) and The Rock are acquainted, I would love to see them potentially add a Red One sequel to the list of upcoming Dwayne Johnson movies .