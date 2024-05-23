As A Simple Favor Dominates On Netflix, Paul Feig Offers Thrilling Update On Blake Lively’s Sequel

Netflix – and many of the best streaming services for that matter – has the power to give older projects second lives in a big way. Last summer, Suits saw a major resurgence , and now, the streamer has helped a 2018 film find new fans, and it’s come at the perfect time. In this case, Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor has landed in the No. 1 spot on the legacy streamer's Top 10 Movies. Then, on top of this exciting news, he provided a thrilling update about the state of the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick-led sequel.

Responding to a fan on X, who had just watched A Simple Favor for the first time, Paul Feig celebrated his film’s success on Netflix with a great update that gives us a bit of insight into A Simple Favor 2 . Posting a photo of the streaming service, and the film being at the No. 1 spot, the dapper director wrote:

We’re number one on @netflix! And we wrap production on #ASimpleFavor2 this Tuesday in Italy for @PrimeVideo, which will stream in 240 countries in 2025! Get ready.🍸🍸🍸☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/DWqyyPWNpK pic.twitter.com/KtgGZvVMpEMay 23, 2024

The sequel to A Simple Favor was announced in May of 2022, and it was confirmed that Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively would be returning to their roles as Stephanie and Emily, respectively, and that Paul Feig would direct it. Now, as the first film finds new fans on Netflix, the Bridesmaids director has confirmed that they wrapped production on the sequel this week, and that it will make its way onto the 2025 movie schedule.

He didn’t confirm when exactly the film would come out next year, however, it’s thrilling to know that this long-awaited sequel is taking major steps forward. So, while fans have been using a Netflix subscription to catch up with Lively and Kendrick’s characters, they better have their Amazon Prime subscriptions ready next year to see what happens in A Simple Favor 2.

Considering the ending to A Simple Favor , it seemed like Kendrick and Lively’s characters wouldn’t see each other again. However, it’s been confirmed that the sequel will follow Emily as she marries an Italian businessman. Of course, in the spirit of the original, there will be mystery, intrigue and some thrilling elements as it will feature murder and betrayal.

How Emily and Stephanie will come back together is unknown, I mean the last time we saw Blake Lively's character she was in prison. However, figuring all that out will be part of the fun when A Simple Favor 2 graces our screens next year.

While we wait for this exciting sequel, and if you haven’t watched the well-reviewed A Simple Favor , you should hop on the bandwagon and contribute to its No. 1 spot on Netflix. After that, be sure to keep your eyes on the 2024 movie schedule so you can check out Blake Lively and Anna Kendricks’ other projects that are coming out ahead of the highly anticipated A Simple Favor 2.