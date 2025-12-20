Boston Blue Bosses Hype Characters Putting 'Faith In The System' In The Fall Finale, But Revenge May Be The 'Answer' Anyway
Jonah may be in over his head on Boston Blue.
The end is nigh for Boston Blue in the 2025 TV schedule, but the #1 show on television is set to end the year with an intense midseason finale. The Silver family is facing a lot of pressure and backlash over one of Mae's decisions, and the preview for the episode – called "Collateral Damage" – reveals the root is that the man who killed Ben Silver was released from prison. Jonah at least has an eye for revenge, and the co-showrunners opened up to CinemaBlend about how much the usual heroes of the series will be shaken.
"Collateral Damage" airs on Friday, December 19 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, with co-showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis (a.k.a. The Brandons) already addressing the perks of an early Season 2 renewal and inheriting Blue Bloods' time slot. Faith has been a key part of their show so far, including religious, familial, and professional faith in the system. Sonnier previewed how that faith in the system is going to be affected in the midseason finale for the Silvers:
The Silver family has been so solid on the series to this point that they've been a great spiritual successor to the Reagan family dinners headed by Tom Selleck on Blue Bloods. With the backlash of the midseason finale going back to a decision made by Mae as the District Attorney and members of the family scattered throughout law enforcement, that family dynamic is going to be complicated (to say the least) in the last episode before the 2026 TV schedule. Brandon Sonnier went on:
Fans, don't expect to have all the loose ends tied off by the time the credits roll on the midseason finale! That's not altogether shocking after the preview that aired on CBS following the penultimate episode last week (which is available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription). One notable moment from the footage involves Reverend Peters advising his grandson that "Revenge is not the answer," but I'm not sure Jonah was convinced. Take a look:
If Jonah does indeed see "revenge" as the "answer" to the problem of Ben Silver's killer being freed from prison, then he could be in for some serious trouble. Lena looking scared and asking "What did you do?" certainly suggests that he might have crossed a line! Brandon Margolis complimented actor Marcus Scribner while teasing what Jonah is facing in the fall finale:
Something tells me that the black-ish alum won't be channeling much of his natural humor for the midseason finale, if he is considering revenge as the answer to the problem of the man who murdered his father. It should be interesting to see how united (and/or divided) the Silver family is in the finale; the promo at least shows that Jonah will have Sean by his side for part of it.
Tune in to CBS on Monday, December 19 at 10 p.m. ET for the fall finale of Boston Blue, with the hit drama returning in the new year on February 27.
