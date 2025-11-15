I Love The Idea Of Boston Blue's Sean And Jonah Becoming Roommates, But It Also Leaves Me With A Concern

Spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 5 of Boston Blue, “Suffer the Children,” which is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

The latest episode of Boston Blue to air as part of the 2025 TV schedule further solidified the partnership between Sean Regan (Mika Amonsen) and Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner). Danny Regan's youngest son, who was recast for this show has been in some interesting situations in the line of duty as a rookie cop alongside partner Jonah. Their friendship is growing in sweet ways and, with a new development, I'm now both excited and worried for them.

What Happened With Sean And Jonah In This Latest Episode?

During the most recent installment of the Blue Bloods Universe expander, “Suffer the Children,” it was established that Danny was still sleeping on Sean’s couch and that the doting dad's presence was starting to weigh on his son. Eventually, Danny came to the conclusion that he was ready to find his own place. At the end of the episode, when Danny told Sean his plan, Sean suggested his dad take over the lease (which he co-signed anyway). With that, Sean revealed his plan to move in with Jonah, who mentioned earlier in the episode that he needed a new roommate.

It’s already been interesting seeing Sean and Jonah’s partnership in the field, but the thought of them becoming roommates is just too much fun. This move also makes sense, considering the two have been friends since meeting at the police academy. I’m excited to see how it goes, but this does give me pause. Let's just say living together is different from just working together.

Why Might Sean And Jonah's Decision Be A Bad Move?

Those who've lived in apartments -- or dorms, for that matter -- surely know there can be ups and downs when it comes to having roommates. There are typically growing pains that come with such living arrangements, and there can be disagreements. Of course, there are benefits to rooming with a friend and co-worker, as there's a built-in familiarity (and even carpooling opportunities). However, in the case of Sean and Jonah, specifically, I'm wondering if any roommate-related spats could bleed into their work lives.

Imagine the two cops being at odds over something in the apartment and go to work angry at each other. That wouldn't necessarily be good for their patrols. Imagine them losing a suspect, because they're holding hard feelings against each other and aren't seeing eye to eye.

Of course, no partnership is perfect, and the pair's lives are already their personal mixing together, given Sean and Danny attend the Silver family dinners every week. Still, I'm concerned about potential domestic friction causing professional issues. I'm hopeful this move will do more harm than good for the two but, If anything, it should make for some interesting TV.

As Sean and Jonah’s roommate era begins, there are a number of fun storytelling possibilities to consider. It's hard to say how it will work out for the two friends but, as fans, let's come together and pull for them.

Fans can tune in on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see new episodes of Boston Blue. In addition to Sean and Jonah's continued adventures, there will be more Blue Bloods cameos, and fans surely won't want to miss them.