Celebrity Big Brother's Chris Kirkpatrick Talks About His Failed Plan For The Game And Drama With Mirai Nagasu
By Mick Joest published
The *NSYNC singer shared a lot.
*NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick tried his best to flip Celebrity Big Brother on its head and, while I’d argue he succeeded, it came at the cost of his own game. The singer got evicted after former alliance member Miesha Tate decided to give her buddy the boot, following his attempt to flip alliances and drastically change the game. Now, he's opened up about that as well as his drama with Mirai Nagasu.
I spoke to Chris Kirkpatrick the morning following his eviction and that big Celebrity Big Brother move that he, quite frankly, didn’t have to make. Kirkpatrick had guaranteed safety as one of Miesha Tate’s closest allies up to a point. However, he decided to ask Shanna Moakler to use the veto anyway, which resulted in his nomination. During our conversation, Kirkpatrick referred to the move as a risk he ultimately knew had a better chance of failing than succeeding. The entertainer also revealed the iconic Big Brother houseguest he thought of while playing:
Celebrity Big Brother is definitely different from its parent series, in more ways than one. Chris Kirkpatrick alleged the game is different with celebrities involved, and as someone who lived it and is a celebrity himself, he (and perhaps Chris Kattan) might know better than most.
Of course, fans want to know about all the drama that occurred before the live feeds started and the tension between Chris Kirkpatrick and Olympian Mirai Nagasu. I asked Kirkpatrick about what occurred before the live feeds started that led to such a tense atmosphere, and he laid out the situation for me as he saw it:
Mirai Nagasu didn’t say a ton about what occurred during that time in interviews elsewhere, though she told Us Weekly that she and Chris Kirkpatrick didn’t vibe. Everyone involved seems intent on leaving the specifics of what occurred out of the mix, so what specifically went down may never be known publicly.
With that said, the music producer had empathy for the Olympian. He talked about what she experienced ahead of her eviction and, when I asked him if whatever occurred is all “water under the bridge” now that the game is over, he said the following:
Chris Kirkpatrick’s plan to try and get Miesha Tate to nominate Lamar Odom (who made headlines talking about his ex Khloé Kardashian) or Todrick Hall flopped. This means he’ll be one of the houseguests on the outside ultimately voting for the winner of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. At this stage, it looks like it’s anyone’s game, and that’s certainly thanks in part to his big move that led to his eviction.
Celebrity Big Brother continues on CBS all throughout February. Check local listings for the television schedule week to week, and for those looking to check out the live feeds, get in on all the drama by getting a Paramount+ subscription.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.