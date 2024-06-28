Chicago Med Already Resolved One Of Its Finale Cliffhangers With Major Cast Departure, And I Have One Last Hope For Crockett

Chicago Med may be in the midst of its summer hiatus in the 2024 TV schedule with months left to wait for the Season 10 premiere, but fresh news about the fate of Crockett Marcel resolves one of the Season 9 finale cliffhangers early. Actor Dominic Rains is leaving One Chicago's medical drama, leaving me with one last hope for his character after everything fans have seen him go through over the years.

News of Dominic Rains' exit from Chicago Med as a series regular comes via Deadline, which further reports that it's not known at the time of writing if he'll be back in Season 10. The ninth season finale (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription) back in the spring did open the door for an exit, as he was reeling from the discovery that a young boy who had been his patient and the boy's father had both died. The boy died due to organ failure after Crockett decided to give the available organ to somebody in more dire need, and the father ended his own life after the death of his son.

Understandably, this shook Crockett up. Even though Goodwin gave him the go-ahead to take some time away, I thought at the time that we were meant to stress over whether Ripley would stay or go, not Crockett. I didn't love Dominic Rains' character when he first debuted in One Chicago back in Season 5 fresh off an arc on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., since he was immediately pulled into the Manstead melodrama at the time. After a couple of seasons, though, he won me over, and it's truly a bummer that Crockett won't be back as a series regular in Season 10.

And that's why I have one big hope for Crockett as the wait for Season 10 continues. I'd love if we could get one more full episode with him and a proper goodbye, a la what happened with Colin Donnell as Connor Rhodes back in the Season 5 premiere. That's not to say that I'd want Crockett to go through a trauma on par with what happened to Connor, but it'd be great to get more of a farewell than an entirely off-screen exit.

If that's not in the cards, I'd settle for a cameo in the Season 10 premiere akin to Torrey DeVitto's brief appearance to start Season 7 and provide a touch of closure to the wild ride of her relationship with Will. (This was before we knew that Will's wild ride on Med would lead to a reunion with Natalie by the end of Season 8 for Nick Gehlfuss' exit.)

It remains to be seen if Dominic Rains does reprise his role as Crockett, however, as there is no confirmation about why he's leaving Med at the time of writing. His exit coincides with showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider stepping down with Allen MacDonald filling that role for Season 10.

For now, you can always revisit Rains' five-season run as Crockett with every episode so far streaming on Peacock, as well as Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. as the other series in NBC's hit One Chicago block.