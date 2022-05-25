Chicago Med Stars Share Their Reactions To The Season 7 Finale And 'Massive Surprise' At The End
By Laura Hurley published
The stars are excited about the upcoming Chicago Med finale, so fans should be hyped!
The seventh season of Chicago Med is coming to an end with the finale on May 25, but fans don’t need to wait to find out how two stars felt about the big episode. Brian Tee and Steven Weber, who respectively play Ethan Choi and Dean Archer, shared their reactions to the twists and turns of the finale… without dropping all the specific spoilers to ruin the fun. And as it turns out, fans can count on a “massive surprise” by the end of the finale.
Brian Tee and Steven Weber spoke with CinemaBlend about the final arc of Chicago Med Season 7, including Ethan’s “breaking point” and Archer’s perspective as the new ED chief after Tee’s character’s choice to give up the position. When I asked the actors to preview their reactions to the finale script, Weber shared some comments that should get any Med fan hyped for what’s on the way:
“A good damn story” and “very satisfying” certainly bodes well, even without Steven Weber dishing all the nitty-gritty details to explain why! Ethan deserves at least a measure of closure after everything he’s gone through ever since being shot at the end of Season 6, with Season 7 complicating his recovery and then dealing him the tragedy of his dad’s death.
Throw in his powerful realization about his father, and Ethan has earned some closure. It does sound like fans should buckle up for some serious twists, and Brian Tee teased one element that really might have fans going “WHAT?!” by the end:
Weber followed up on Tee’s promise of a “massive surprise” by saying that “it’s crazy,” so I think it’s safe to say that the Season 7 finale is must-see for any One Chicago viewer. There are plenty of stories that are unresolved at this point, ranging from Will and the trial to Crockett and Pamela with her hand issue to Maggie considering reaching out to Vanessa’s biological father.
The promo for the episode – called “And Now We Come To The End” – indicates that Goodwin is in for a wild ride with her daughter going into labor. Take a look:
The very good news is that fans don’t need to go into the finale with any concerns that Chicago Med will end with the conclusion of Season 7. Along with Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Law & Order: SVU, the medical drama was renewed for three more seasons back in 2020. It’s already guaranteed to return through Season 8, which means no need to worry about the action ending for good on May 25.
It also means that the cast didn’t have to film the Season 7 finale with any uncertainty about the show returning in the 2022-2023 TV season. Of course, fans don’t know just yet how many members of the ensemble will or won’t be back after whatever happens in the “massive” surprise, but Brian Tee and Steven Weber shared how it felt for them to go into the end of the Season 7 with the renewal already in place. Tee said:
Brian Tee knows what he’s talking about when it comes to ending seasons with guaranteed renewals, as he’s been a series regular on Med from the very beginning, including when the drama received that three-season renewal. Steven Weber came to Med during Season 6 as Archer with a complicated history with Ethan, and he also shared his thoughts on the guaranteed Season 8:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET for the Season 7 finale of Chicago Med, and see how it sets up the beginning of Season 8. Stick with NBC for the “nonstop” Season 10 finale of Chicago Fire (which is bringing back Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey) at 9 p.m. and the Season 9 finale of Chicago P.D. (following up on the explosive cliffhanger) at 10 p.m. For some viewing options following One Chicago wrapping, be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.