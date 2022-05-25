Chicago Med Stars Share Their Reactions To The Season 7 Finale And 'Massive Surprise' At The End

The seventh season of Chicago Med is coming to an end with the finale on May 25, but fans don’t need to wait to find out how two stars felt about the big episode. Brian Tee and Steven Weber, who respectively play Ethan Choi and Dean Archer, shared their reactions to the twists and turns of the finale… without dropping all the specific spoilers to ruin the fun. And as it turns out, fans can count on a “massive surprise” by the end of the finale.

Brian Tee and Steven Weber spoke with CinemaBlend about the final arc of Chicago Med Season 7, including Ethan’s “breaking point” and Archer’s perspective as the new ED chief after Tee’s character’s choice to give up the position. When I asked the actors to preview their reactions to the finale script, Weber shared some comments that should get any Med fan hyped for what’s on the way:

I was very moved. I was very moved after the season's arcs. A lot of the stories are tied up, but not in a neat way. It's fascinating, and it's great to be able to actually observe Ethan get a sense of closure. It's a sense of it, without giving too much away. And also, it's just a good damn show. [laughs] It's a good damn story. And it's very satisfying. It's really satisfying. Without giving too much away, it's exciting as hell! This episode is not just Ethan, and Archer looking at Ethan. There's stuff going on, that's gonna make people go 'WHAT?!'

“A good damn story” and “very satisfying” certainly bodes well, even without Steven Weber dishing all the nitty-gritty details to explain why! Ethan deserves at least a measure of closure after everything he’s gone through ever since being shot at the end of Season 6, with Season 7 complicating his recovery and then dealing him the tragedy of his dad’s death.

Throw in his powerful realization about his father , and Ethan has earned some closure. It does sound like fans should buckle up for some serious twists, and Brian Tee teased one element that really might have fans going “WHAT?!” by the end:

Massive, massive surprise at the end of it.

Weber followed up on Tee’s promise of a “massive surprise” by saying that “it’s crazy,” so I think it’s safe to say that the Season 7 finale is must-see for any One Chicago viewer. There are plenty of stories that are unresolved at this point, ranging from Will and the trial to Crockett and Pamela with her hand issue to Maggie considering reaching out to Vanessa’s biological father.

The promo for the episode – called “And Now We Come To The End” – indicates that Goodwin is in for a wild ride with her daughter going into labor. Take a look:

The very good news is that fans don’t need to go into the finale with any concerns that Chicago Med will end with the conclusion of Season 7. Along with Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Law & Order: SVU, the medical drama was renewed for three more seasons back in 2020 . It’s already guaranteed to return through Season 8, which means no need to worry about the action ending for good on May 25.

It also means that the cast didn’t have to film the Season 7 finale with any uncertainty about the show returning in the 2022-2023 TV season. Of course, fans don’t know just yet how many members of the ensemble will or won’t be back after whatever happens in the “massive” surprise, but Brian Tee and Steven Weber shared how it felt for them to go into the end of the Season 7 with the renewal already in place. Tee said:

I mean, it feels great! To already know that you're going to come back next season is always a wonderful feeling. I think it really allows all of us to really sink in, settle in, and know that we'll be back next season. That creates this kind of, I would say, comfort level amongst one another, and this sensibility of, 'I'll see you later.' Every season from other shows that I've experienced, and we've experienced, it's like, end of season what-ifs, and it's wonderful to not have to feel that for the last couple of years. It's wonderful to say and look people in the eye and say, 'I'll be right back.' So in that instance, you know, aside from making the acting experience much more appreciative, I would say, as a personal level, it makes everything all that much more better.

Brian Tee knows what he’s talking about when it comes to ending seasons with guaranteed renewals, as he’s been a series regular on Med from the very beginning, including when the drama received that three-season renewal. Steven Weber came to Med during Season 6 as Archer with a complicated history with Ethan, and he also shared his thoughts on the guaranteed Season 8:

There are a few jobs as unpredictable as being an actor. Even if you've been doing it for a while, and you find degrees of success, if you look up there's always a piano on a rope that can fall on you any time. So yeah, what Brian was saying, to know that we've got another year coming is a real gift. It's a relief.