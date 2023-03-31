Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez And More Talk 'Dungeons & Dragons'
Watch the 'DnD' movie cast nerd out about their new film.
The cast and filmmakers behind the “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” movie, including Chris Pine (Edgin), Regé-Jean Page (Xenk), Michelle Rodriguez (Holga), Justice Smith (Simon), Sophia Lillis (Doric), John Francis Daley (Writer/Director/Executive Producer), and Jonathan Goldstein (Writer/Director/Executive Producer) join CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to nerd out about the fantasy adventure. Watch as they discuss, delivering a DnD movie fans can be proud of, learning all of the game’s jargon, and… a “Fast and Furious” crossover?!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:14 - The ‘DnD’ Filmmakers Discuss Celebrity Cameos And Staying True To The Game
01:23 - Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith On The Fun Of Delivering The Most ‘Jargon’ In The Film
03:29 - Chris Pine Compares ‘DnD: Honor Among Thieves’ To ‘Indiana Jones’ And Harrison Ford
04:46 - Would Michelle Rodriguez Do A ‘DnD’/'Fast and Furious' Crossover?
05:31 - ‘DnD’s' Filmmakers Break Down The Incredible VFX We’ll Get To See
06:53 - Regé-Jean Page Talks How Playing DnD Translates To His Acting Career
08:05 - Outro
