Cillian Murphy Told Me What It Felt Like To Watch (Spoiler’s) Death In Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man ‘About 500 Times’
Wow, he had to watch it a lot.
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Major spoilers for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man are ahead! Read with caution, and stream both the show and the movie with a Netflix subscription.
When Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premiered on Netflix’s 2026 schedule, it marked the end of Tommy Shelby’s story. In a tragic, yet fulfilling way, we got to see the iconic gangster’s final stand, and I asked Cillian Murphy about watching his character’s last moments. In response, he told me what it felt like to see Tommy die “about 500 times.”
At the end of The Immortal Man, Tommy is fatally injured by Beckett (Tim Roth) and ultimately killed by his son Duke (Barry Keoghan) in an act of mercy. Then, the film ends with Tommy’s funeral as a carriage is burned with him in it. It’s heartbreaking and beautiful. However, when I asked the Oscar-winner what it was like for him to watch it, he told me why it actually wasn’t all that emotional for him:Article continues below
I can totally see what he’s saying. While I’d think it’d be hard to watch a character you played for six seasons and a movie die, when you watch it enough times, the edge probably wears off. As the Oppenheimer actor said, since he’s a producer on the film, he was watching it in a “clinical” way and working to make it the best possible sequence (which paid off if you’ve seen The Immortal Man’s reviews). So, that means the emotion of it all came out of it for him personally.
However, he did note how aware he is of how gut-wrenching and emotional Tommy’s death is. Recalling how it felt to watch Barry Keoghan as Duke, as well as their other co-stars, act during that burial scene, Murphy told me:
The 28 Days Later star went on to say that the moment came together beautifully between what the actors were doing, the visuals surrounding them, and “that Lankum song.” “All the elements were there,” he told me. However, when he looks at it, it does not hit him in a super emotional way. As an actor and producer, he was simply viewing it from a “storytelling” perspective, as he explained:
I do know what he means. However, I can’t even begin to fathom what it’d feel like to watch a character I’d played for so long die on screen. But if I were a producer, had the bigger picture in mind and could remove myself a bit from the character, I think I’d be able to separate myself from the emotion of it all.
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Now, with all that said, I’m happy watching this scene 500 times paid off. While we know a brand new sequel series is coming, The Immortal Man is a fantastic film that concluded Tommy’s story in a way that provided a lot of closure for this era of Peaky Blinders. So, no matter what emotions Cillian Murphy felt while watching it, I hope he’s proud of the story he’s told as this legendary character.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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